Upset with graduation changes, students protest at KCK high school

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Washington High School students protesting changes to their senior graduation activities got a surprise after the administration changed their minds about cancelling some senior traditions.
“I really appreciate it. I feel like I’ve done something,” said Ebony Germany after learning the administration was willing to compromise with the students.
Germany wrote a letter on Friday to Washington High School students and administrators outlining what seniors were upset about. The list include cancellation of the talent show, the bouncy house at the senior picnic and most of all, a condensed graduation.
“The biggest part is about the graduation. How they cut out the teacher appreciation walk like, that means a lot to us just to shorten down the time. Why do we need to shorten down the time when it’s about us?” Ebony said.
Students say they gathered in the hallway Friday, outside of the school office about 10:00 a.m. They say it was a peaceful protest until the administration reacted.
“They called in a bunch of police officers, they started pulling out mace, they started saying that we had to get out,” said Rigoberto Alvidrez, who was in the office paying his senior dues.
Each senior must pay $50 for prom and graduation activities. Seniors wanted to know if some activities are cancelled, why they still have to pay.
“We just want to be heard. We don’t want to sound like we are causing problems and now that’s the way that it looks and it’s not at all,” says senior Angel Craig.
Kansas City, Kansas School District Spokesperson David Smith tells Fox 4 News, when the halls cleared, administrators sat down with representatives from the senior class and reached a compromise. Graduation will now include the Teacher Appreciation Walk and a bouncy house will be rented for the senior picnic if one can be found.
A portion is here:
The largest concern lies with our graduation ceremony. First off a dress code has been brought to our attention, of a strict business formal wear. (Stated as: Dark slacks and white shirts for males, skirt or dress with no open toe shoes for females & no excessive height of a heel.) We come from a poverty-stricken community that not all students are able to/and or obtain formal wear. In addition to this, our annual teacher appreciation walk has been taken from us to shorten the duration of our graduation ceremony. We were informed 12 days before graduation.
Relax, Im hilarious!
A bounce house? You said Seniors, right? Seniors in high school?
Toni
If you were promised to something AND paid money for it, wouldn’t you do something to change their decisions?
Calm Down
It doesn’t matter the details of what was promised. The point is the school has recanted on what they said the money was for. If you as an adult are told a fee will cover “x, y, and z”. You pay the fee, that is exactly what you expect to be provided to you. I would be interested to hear the schools side of the story. As far as the dress code, I agree with the statement of the student. Look nice, you are covered by your gown.
Relax, Im hilarious!
A bounce house though? For Seniors in high school? What’s next, pony rides?
X
Haha that was so funny… It’s not about the bounce house it’s about them coming back on their promise to the student’s, at first I thought it was crazy until I saw their point of view.
MarvMarvell
Its not even a bounce house like you think it is its a inflatable obstacle course and it was promised to us to be at our senior picnic which everyone paid 50 dollars for on the seniors last day of school for seniors which has been something washington has done for years so we want to know why do we are not getting the same privileges and rewards that past years seniors have gotten so before anyone tries to comment and try to make us seem like we are just being petty or being delinquents or say we have “off the chain behavior” please know whats going on and know everything thats going on before you comment or have anything to say about it
Tayler N.
Yes a bouncy house! I don’t know if I’m the only one, but as graduation and finals are coming up I’m wishing that I had more time to just be a kid again before going into the real world.
Ben
MarvMarvell: Man, I hope you are not one of the graduating seniors. You wrote your entire post with one sentence and no punctuation. I think you need a few more years of education. Surely, Washington isn’t going to graduate a student who cannot even write a sentence. Good luck and stay in school. You need it.
Dear idiots
You’re right, these kids are entitled. They’re entitled to get what they paid for.
Maria
Amen
Shadow Diver
Tea Party people like to subvert the meaning of the word ‘entitlement’ from “something owed” to some kind of welfare issue. Like they cannot even operate a dictionary.
Sam
What the heck does Tea Party have to do with this???
As a conservative I’d say the students have a right to get what they paid for as well as get what they expect to get according to previous traditions.
As a teacher I am concerned about the letter they composed and wish they would have had someone edit it for grammar, but their position isn’t any less right by their grammar.
Also… As a fully grown adult well past being a senior in high school, I would love to play in a bouncy house or go through the inflatable obstacle courses.
Shadow Diver
Yeah right Sam. Fact is, the cowardly teacake I was referring to removed their teacake post about entitlement. The tea party is nothing but hillbilly losers Sam. It is over for you people.
Sam
Whatever you want to think about it being over or whatever is your right, but you’ve yet to explain how the tea party has anything to do with this particular issue. Sounds like an attempt to make this a political issue when it really isn’t…
SDax
So did any of these peace loving students explain why the administration made these changes. Wouldn’t have anything to do with the “off the chain” behavior of many of the seniors. You cancel the bounce house on short notice you still have to pay for it. Hate to see all the seniors punished for the actions of some though.
Dear idiots
“off the chain” behavior? And you know this how? Some of you people are demonlizing these kids when all they said they wanted was an explaination. Anyway, if it was really that bad, school faculty should have pinpointed the trouble makers and excluded them from certain events, not penalize the enire senior class.
MarvMarvell
Us peace loving students couldn’t tell you why we are getting these things taken from us because we don’t even know why that was apart of the whole protest was to get answers
Toni
Try to understand from our perspective. We paid $50 for, what they promised us, a bouncy house for our senior picnic. And that’s not all it is about. They cut our graduation ceremony to one hour. That does not give enough time for the students to give their speeches, and that doesn’t give enough time for the teacher appreciation walk. We’ve been going to school for 13 years and this is the one thing that we look forward to and they want to take our rights away??
blah
Wait, you can pay $50 bucks for a bouncy house but then complain about a dress code because you can’t afford dress clothes ?!?!
You have the money, you just chose NOT to use it responsibly. Hmm….bounce house or dress clothes. That sounds like a tough decision to me. Good grief!
Needless to say, let’s have everyone pull out their $200 Smart Phone and then try to tell me you can’t afford slacks and a shirt. C’mon!
Toni
Here is the deal. Either we pay the $50 or we don’t graduate… hmmmm tough decision.
Shadow Diver
Blah…hate much? It is their money. Why in the world is a dress code required anyway? Technically they are finished with school. Whatever clothes they wear will be under their gowns. You have no have no right to an opinion about how someone should send their own money.
joe
Hey marv, I’m quite certain they are using the money to fund a new english class. You know, seeing as how the current one seems to have failed it’s objective…
Tayler N.
Excuse me sir, but not all students in KCK have bad grammar. That has nothing to do with the point of the article. Does that means that we should have less rights as students just because some can’t talk of write correctly?
HD
Joe I’m sure the way that Marv would type a school paper would be completely different from typing on a comment he leaves on the internet, so your whole comment on the school’s academics is very irrelevant. You seem like an ignorant individual.
Believe it
This is one of the life tools students have learned. Stand up for yourself, speak up loud an clear. I was not there but it looks like the faculty didnt want to hear it. Compromise could’ve been reached before calling the police. Some where there is a breakdown of what $50 pays for. If the students get a potion of the items agreed upon then a portion of their money should be refunded. Dont understand what the problem is.
Tayler N.
Heck yea a bouncy house! It’s our last chance to have fun as kids before graduating and going into the real world! Plus it helps with all the stress of finals and other senior things. Coming from a senior in the same district I’m glad that one school finally stood up against the stupid stuff that our schools do!
Ben
Why would mace ever be necessary when high school students are protesting peacefully over their graduation ceremony? Since it is a school where there should be some very intelligent administrators, I would think that a peaceful meeting to work out the problems would be obtainable. There was no need to call the police and threaten to disperse the group of kids with mace. As a parent, I would have been outraged if my student was maced. A school should be where the kids learn to work out the differences peacefully.
HD
II Since Your such an expert on grammar, and correct punctuation I’m sure you wouldn’t mind writing an essay on correct grammar, and punctuation. In the essay also enlighten us on how you would have handled the situation that occurred at Washington. I guarantee you would have some mistakes you would have to correct them. So in other words don’t question anyone’s intelligence unless you know them personally. I’m 100% sure you have never read an essay written by this student who you are trying to insult, or critique.
Ben
I believe the kids should get what is promised and I am not talking about the bouncy house. I believe these kids should get the education they deserve and were promised by administrators. Unfortunately, it appears that some of these kids cannot write a correct sentence. If we dig a bit deeper, I am afraid some of these graduating seniors cannot even read; therefore, they are unable to post their feelings on this subject.
authordeidreberry
Shame on all the “adults” on this thread taking cheap shots at teenagers. Feel better now? For the record, there are state-administered competency tests that must be passed before any kid can graduate from any school in the state of Kansas, so it really is quite insulting to assume that they can’t read or write. Maybe you all should take a course on decency and sensitivity since you are obviously lacking in those areas.
Ben
The focus should be on academics and not on a bouncy house. Give the kids back the money they paid for the bouncy house and let them use that money for a session of summer school. It is obvious they need it and the teachers and administrators should be ashamed for graduating kids who cannot read or write.
Xavier Da Boss Campbell
Let me say this to everyone out there. I am Xavier Alan Campbell. I am a 10th Grader at Washington High School. The protests that happened Friday were for a reason. The situation DID NOT get ‘Out of hand,’ as our good friends at the district office said. I don’t think that everyone completely understands what was going on. People were protesting because the admin was taking away the privileges of the Senior class, thinking they would not respond. Several students have been suspended. For what? Because they were made to look stupid? They thought that they could cancel the events and nobody would respond. They were dead wrong. And the police were called, and they threatened to mace students. I can understand if the students were being violent, but there was no violence AT ALL. They should be ashamed of what they have done to the seniors. This is their last year at Washington High School. There are also rumors of graduation being canceled because of Friday’s events. If I had known at the time what was going on, i would have been right up front with the rest of them, Senior or not. And that is because you can’t just make someone pay for something and then cancel that event. its wrong. I give praise to those who stood up to the admin, showing them that they were wrong.
Lloyd
