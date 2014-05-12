Group seeks to fly Confederate flag at cemetery

Posted 11:33 am, May 12, 2014, by , Updated at 11:34AM, May 12, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

HIGGINSVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A group that wants to fly the Confederate battle flag over the cemetery at a Missouri historic site has met with three state lawmakers to make its pitch.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports the Sons of Confederate Veterans says the cemetery at the Confederate Memorial Historic Site in Higginsville is so far off the beaten path that someone would have to intentionally look for it.

The battle flag was removed in 2003 under an order from then-Gov. Bob Holden, a Democrat whose decision came after Missouri Democrat Dick Gephardt said during a presidential campaign the flag shouldn’t be flown anywhere.

Sons of Confederate Veterans state commander Darrell Maples met this weekend with Republican state representatives Glen Kolkmeyer and Warren Love and Democrat John Mayfield about the issue.

 

