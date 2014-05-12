Group seeks to fly Confederate flag at cemetery
HIGGINSVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A group that wants to fly the Confederate battle flag over the cemetery at a Missouri historic site has met with three state lawmakers to make its pitch.
The Columbia Daily Tribune reports the Sons of Confederate Veterans says the cemetery at the Confederate Memorial Historic Site in Higginsville is so far off the beaten path that someone would have to intentionally look for it.
The battle flag was removed in 2003 under an order from then-Gov. Bob Holden, a Democrat whose decision came after Missouri Democrat Dick Gephardt said during a presidential campaign the flag shouldn’t be flown anywhere.
Sons of Confederate Veterans state commander Darrell Maples met this weekend with Republican state representatives Glen Kolkmeyer and Warren Love and Democrat John Mayfield about the issue.
8 comments
Michael
History is history those men fought and died for a cause just like every other soldier back then, let it fly…..
james schaller
agree
DC
Me too, James.
Common Sense
I, too, agree. Let it fly!
It’s _WRONG_ for it not to!!!
Terry Roberts
Missouri was a border state, and supplied men to both sides. These liberal democrats will do anything to try and drum up a vote. Point is Gephart trying to buy votes from blacks and sympathizers. It’s the idiots that keep racism going, like in politics where most of us just go our own way.
james schaller
I worked at this cemetery……read most of their letters…most of them didn,t fight for the .slavery thing…most just wanted to be left alone…till it was brought to them…
Patrick McKenzie
If you fly the confederate flag and do not fly the flag of the United States of America over the top of it, you are not a patriot, you are a traitor. The only confederate flag that mattered was the white one.
Common Sense
Patrick, You are an idiot. The Confederate Flag did NOT have a negative connotation until a bunch of skinless sissies got together and whined about it.
The men who fought under and for the Confederate Flag DESERVE to have the honor of having it fly as it once did. period. History is history. YOU nor anyone else can change that. It is what it is.