Complex on edge after string of muggings, including one against mom and child

BELTON, Mo. -- A young mother is traumatized after an armed robber attacked her and her baby less than 24 hours after two other muggings in the same apartment complex. Police said all of the incidents happened Friday at the Lakewood Terrace Apartments in Belton, Mo.

Four days later, the woman was still shaken and police said the armed robber is still on the loose. FOX 4 is protecting her identity, and in the video we will not show her face, but she did share some frightening details about what took place.

"When I saw the knife, the first thing in my head was I’m done,” she said. “I know he's going to kill me, and I just started screaming at the top of my lungs, anything that would come out."

With her baby in her arms and an armed robber on her back, it was a terrifying moment for the young mother.

“The only thing he would say was, ‘Shh, Shh,’” she remembered.

She said it quickly turned into a brutal beating on her front steps.

"Next thing I know my head is getting smashed into my door," she said.

She said he then grabbed her 17-month-old daughter, threw her on the ground and then kicked her.

“I just kept screaming, ‘No! No! Please stop!’ I’ve never heard my daughter scream like that, and that was probably the most scariest thing I’ve ever dealt with in my entire life,” she said.

The robber eventually grabbed her purse and took off. But he stole more than her money, he took her peace of mind.

“I will not leave my house after dark ever again,” she said.

Less than 24 hours after Belton police said someone mugged two other women in the same complex, it’s shaken the whole neighborhood.

“It’s scary,” said Francine Bohannon, a nearby resident.

With no arrest yet, the complex’s manager is now warning others and the young mother is counting down the seconds until he is caught.

“I hope he rots in hell,” she said. “For what he's done to me and my daughter, I do. All for what? A purse?"

The victim described her attacker as a thin, tall black man between 5'9" and 6 foot with dreadlocks that he wears in a high pony tail. She says he was wearing jeans, a white T-shirt and a black windbreaker Friday night.

Several residents told FOX 4 they think he might be staying with someone at the Lakewood Terrace Apartments. If you know anything, call Belton police at (816)-331-5522.