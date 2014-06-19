Red Bull Art of Can Competition seeks creative artistry

Angela Bryant, Founder and Director of Abryant Gallery and Consultation in Chicago, spoke about a nation-wide competition for the next body of the Red Bull Can. Further details are listed below the video. Additionally, a local artist showcased her work for the competition — also featured below.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RED BULL ART OF CAN COMPETITION DEADLINE IS JUNE 30

-Apply at redbullartofcan.com

-Applicants only need to provide a brief description of their idea

- Red Bull Art of Can is a nationwide hunt for creativity and is open to everyone, from full-time artists to anyone with a creative flair

- Build, sculpt, weld, glue, hammer, bend, fold, print, tape and paint, whatever you like - just as long as you incorporate the Red Bull Can

- Application Phase ends June 30th

- Viewers can apply at redbullartofcan.com / applicants only need to provide a brief description of their idea

- If approved, applicant can then begin to make craft

- Judges select top 30 pieces - Aug 20

- Final Exhibition - Nov 7-Nov 14 in Chicago

Judging Criteria

- CREATIVE CONCEPT - overall idea behind the piece

- CONCEPTUAL EXECUTION - how well did the piece translate the concept idea

- CONSTRUCTION - how well the piece is made/special effort/unusual medium

Prizes:

- 1st Place – Flight, Hotel, and Spending Voucher for 4-day trip to Miami for Art Basel

- 2nd Place – Artist residency at The Red Bull House of Art in Detroit, Michigan

- 3red Place – Cash Prize - TBD

- People's Choice – 2 night stay in downtown Chicago and VIP access to Red Bull event in 2015