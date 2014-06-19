Red Bull Art of Can Competition seeks creative artistry

Angela Bryant, Founder and Director of Abryant Gallery and Consultation in Chicago, spoke about a nation-wide competition for the next body of the Red Bull Can. Further details are listed below the video. Additionally, a local artist showcased her work for the competition — also featured below.

RED BULL ART OF CAN COMPETITION DEADLINE IS JUNE 30
-Apply at redbullartofcan.com
-Applicants only need to provide a brief description of their idea
- Red Bull Art of Can is a nationwide hunt for creativity and is open to everyone, from full-time artists to anyone with a creative flair
- Build, sculpt, weld, glue, hammer, bend, fold, print, tape and paint, whatever you like - just as long as you incorporate the Red Bull Can
- Application Phase ends June 30th
- If approved, applicant can then begin to make craft
- Judges select top 30 pieces - Aug 20
- Final Exhibition - Nov 7-Nov 14 in Chicago

Judging Criteria
- CREATIVE CONCEPT - overall idea behind the piece
- CONCEPTUAL EXECUTION - how well did the piece translate the concept idea
- CONSTRUCTION - how well the piece is made/special effort/unusual medium

Prizes:
- 1st Place – Flight, Hotel, and Spending Voucher for 4-day trip to Miami for Art Basel
- 2nd Place – Artist residency at The Red Bull House of Art in Detroit, Michigan
- 3red Place – Cash Prize - TBD
- People's Choice – 2 night stay in downtown Chicago and VIP access to Red Bull event in 2015

