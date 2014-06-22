7-year-old boy pronounced dead after being found in apartment pool

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A young boy died after being found on the bottom of an apartment complex pool by his mother.

Police say around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday seven-year-old James Rogers was located on the bottom of the Willow Wind Apartments’ swimming pool by his mother, Tiffany Rogers. She says she took her four children to swim with friends. She says one minute the children were all in the shallow three foot end playing, and the next minute, she couldn't find her son, James, then saw him laying at the bottom of the five foot deep end of the pool.

"I rushed in, grabbed him out, pulled him out, tried to get him back and I couldn't," said Rogers about finding her son in the pool. "He was limp, blue and cold. I knew he was gone when I, oh lord, I knew he was gone, I knew he was gone."

After being treated by the Kansas City Fire Department at the scene, James was transported to Children's Mercy Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officers say there were no signs of foul play at the scene and are investigating James’ death as an accidental drowning. They say it is likely he was underwater for several minutes before he was pulled to the surface.

Earlier Coverage:



Please enable Javascript to watch this video