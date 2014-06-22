7-year-old boy pronounced dead after being found in apartment pool

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A young boy died after being found on the bottom of an apartment complex pool by his mother.
Police say around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday seven-year-old James Rogers was located on the bottom of the Willow Wind Apartments’ swimming pool by his mother, Tiffany Rogers. She says she took her four children to swim with friends. She says one minute the children were all in the shallow three foot end playing, and the next minute, she couldn't find her son, James, then saw him laying at the bottom of the five foot deep end of the pool.
"I rushed in, grabbed him out, pulled him out, tried to get him back and I couldn't," said Rogers about finding her son in the pool. "He was limp, blue and cold. I knew he was gone when I, oh lord, I knew he was gone, I knew he was gone."
After being treated by the Kansas City Fire Department at the scene, James was transported to Children's Mercy Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Officers say there were no signs of foul play at the scene and are investigating James’ death as an accidental drowning. They say it is likely he was underwater for several minutes before he was pulled to the surface.
24 comments
Frank
As a father of losing a child I know it takes merely minutes, so please do not judge as if this parent was irresponsible or not I lost my child within a 12 minute period so it CAN happen! Sending all my love to this family and to let them know that it WILL get better I promise you, god takes our angels for a reason sometimes we just HAVE to believe that. Keep your heads up and hang in there
A father of a lost child in heaven
JGR
I am apart of this family and I would like to thank you all. These news articles don’t give the full story. Some people say that it is irresponsible of the parent though with 4 other children you may not be able to keep track of him. Also on other websites people will say that he should have been on a float though he was. So thank you and we have been praying for him.
Ben
If she cannot watch all her children, she should not have had so many. Stop making stupid excuses for her.
Damien
thats my mom you are talking about and she takes very good care of us just an fyi
Vahnessa
Hello JGR. Sorry to learn of little James. My heart goes out to the mom as well to the siblings and loved ones. I understand her pain as I have experienced the loss of my daughter to drowning a few years ago. She was just two. Shortly after, arainbowforus.com, a memorial website dedicated to the children loss to drowning was created. Please offer my deepest sympathy to James momma. Let her know that I am praying for her. God bless~
bear
I lived at those appt, you ain’t suppose to let your kids swim unless you in the water with them. Accident happen but if parent where doing what they suppose to do then it won’t happen. I pray for the rest of the family for there lost.
Damon
Good lord BEN, your complete absence of humanity and compassion is shocking. I pray you never know what it’s like to lose a child, but as a parent I can assure you that despite how protective you think you are, it’s inevitable that your child/ren will get hurt. And sometimes tragically those instances prove to be fatal.
Ben
Good Lord Damon: Your lack of common sense for all parents is frightening. You are quick to defend the mother but did you forget that a child needlessly lost his life because of her carelessness? Good Lord man, because it is the parent who is responsible for their child’s death doesn’t mean they get a free pass.
Sally
Accidents happens. Please do not judge these thing. No matter how close you think you are watching someone. Lets try and help this family at this deperate time. Do not cast stones please.
Ben
That 7 year old child had complete trust that his mother would protect him and keep him safe. There is no excuse for something like this to happen. People here are trying to protect the mother but who was protecting the little boy as he was gulping water. This is so sad and it makes me so angry because it should never have happened. Somebody was not paying attention.
Ben
Sorry folks. I don’t have it in me to enable negligent parents by making excuses for them after they failed to do the only job she had to do at the time. Hope she wasn’t focusing on her sun tan or reading a magazine. Let this be a wake up call to all the other parents who may not enjoy watching their kid EVERY minute that they are in the water. Do not take your eyes off your child when they are playing in the water.
Damon
Wow Ben. I’d love live in your world where apparently human beings are infallible, and perfect, and capable of watching someone every minute of every day. It must be freeing to know that you live a life free of distractions.
Jean
Thanks for your intelligence, Damon. Bad things do happen. People are indeed infallible. Let’s be a support for this grieving family. They don’t need your callous, unfeeling remarks, Ben! You weren’t there!
Ben
Jean: You are correct. I was not there and if I were, that little boy would still be alive.
L Gmail
I know the mother and I know definitely that she is very responsible and love her children very very much. How dare someone pass judgment on something they know little about. The best thing someone can do at this time is keep the negative and hateful comments to themselves especially if they can’t send prayers for the family. #ignorantpeople.
Ben
How dare you protect and defend this negligent parent. I know enough to comment. Facts: The mother was at the pool to watch her children, she did not watch her little boy, the boy died a horrible death with others around but nobody watching. What a shame. How dare you for criticizing me for feeling sad for the child and angry at the parent. I have that right so stop trying to tread on my right to freedom of speech just because you want to protect the person who allowed this tragedy to occur. If you want to show care and concern, make sure you are helping with the other children who must be filled with sadness and tears about the untimely death of their brother. This was really a good looking child who had his whole life ahead of him. Not any more.
Ben
My prayers for that little boy. He is really a cutie and it is so sad that he is gone.
Laurie
Please keep all the NEGATIVE comments to yourself if you can’t say anything POSITIVE and RESPECTFUL DON’T SAY NOTHING AT ALL… This mother and family needs prayer and support rite now not someone talking out the side of they mouth about something that they have never witness nor been though. You can never say what won’t happen on your clock if you never been through it. AGAIN PLEASE KEEP ALL NEGATIVE COMMENTS TO YOURSELF ALL THIS MOTHER AND FAMILY NEEDS RITE NOW IS PRAYERS AND SUPPORT THANKS…
Ben
Why aren’t you praying instead of trying to tell others what they should think or do. Stay off line if you do not like the comments. “You can’t handle the truth!” (Jack Nicholson)
Mama
I CAN say I’ve been there. I’ve taken my 4 kids to the pool, always with my husband so we can keep watch on all of them all the time. And guess what, not one of mine had ever drowned. Ben is right, and I also am not going to coddle a mom that let all her kids in the pool, but didn’t watch them all. Accidents do happen, but this wasn’t an accident, it was negligence.
Bear
I’m a mother, YOU NEVER TAKE YOUR EYE OFF THEM IN A POOL ARE YOU CRAZY, yes watching a child is a 24/7 365 day job if you can’t do it don’t have kids. Also don’t have to many kids that you can’t all watch. Also if you have 4 kids why didn’t someone or his friends save him, let me guess no one even cared he was in the water. There was other kids there he should of never drown. The mother wasn’t watching g him at all because he shouldnt of been under for a couple of mins. Best luck to the father and kids. My prayers go to you.
Honee'
We are deeply saddened by the news. Our heart felt condolences to you and your family. May he rest in peace and love.
acts2:38
I went to school with you Tiffany I am finding this out just now that it was your child….I just would like to say for you and your family I hope that there will be brighter days to come……I have never lost a child I have 4 of them so I cant say that I know how it feels but I will say that I can only imagine……..don’t look at all the negative comments on here Tiffany…..ONLY GOD HIMSELF WHOS NAME IS JESUS CAN JUDGE U…..I see the hurt in your eyes on this video….but know this….he is in heaven and he is not in any pain or hurting at all….god bless u
