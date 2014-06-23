A chance to tour the most famous bomber of World War II

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A rare opportunity has come to Kansas City and veterans of World War II will delight in the memories.

The B-17 'flying fortress' bomber is flying the skies of Kansas City.

On Monday, in advance the public tours and flights, FOX 4 photojournalist Matt Hensley stepped into the living museum and soared over the city, catching the glee on the face of veteran who said flying in the bomber again was the biggest thrill he's had since World War II.

It was the first time in 70 years that the veteran had been on a B-17.

Watch the flight in the player above and then plan to see and celebrate the Memphis Belle's 71st anniversary.

The aircraft will be open to the public and available for flights and ground tours on Saturday and Sunday, June 28-29 at Charles B. Wheeler Airport. Click here for more information.

