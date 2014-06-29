Truck driver pulled over for honking horn takes trooper to task for speeding in video

A video posted to YouTube by a truck driver named Brian Miner captures an exchange between an Illinois State Police trooper and Miner that starts contentiously, and ends without Miner being issued a citation he was threatened with.
As the trooper opens the door to the cab, he tells Miner he’s been pulled over for unlawful use of a horn. Miner rebuffs him, saying he was honking at the trooper who he accused of being on a cell phone while speeding.
The two continue a frosty exchange to a point where the trooper tells Miner he’s going to be ticketed, and Miner tells the trooper he’s being recorded.
After the revelation, the trooper’s behavior changes dramatically, so far to the point that by the end of the traffic stop the trooper apologizes for speeding, saying he wasn’t paying attention. He didn’t write Miner a ticket, saying he didn’t want to hurt his record.
65 comments
Deb Matthews
Its sad how much of an epidemic abuse of power has become in what is supposed to be “our” great nation.
Edward
good job driver
Ted Trent
I’m telling you people. When we need to use our video technology to keep police and army honest, we are all in trouble. Great job truck driver!!!!!
Maria Scudieri
Wonder were he got the idea to do this from ? LOL
http://www.nydailynews.com/news/national/cops-semis-better-spot-illegal-phone-cars-article-1.1290254
Lisa
Sounds like a typical Illinois State cop….rules don’t apply to them until they are caught.
rayj829
What I’m sure some of you don’t realize as well is that in our great state of Illinois, after Jan 1, 2014 it became illegal to talk on a cell phone while driving unless you’re using a hands-free or Bluetooth device – meaning it’s illegal to have your phone in your hand held to your ear like this trucker is saying he caught the officer doing.
Just wanted to point that out 😉
MP
I think anyone that talks, bad about cops. Should be on a secret no response list. Why would you want to come to your house anyways? LOL!
Lane smith
It’s looks to like the cop was professional about the whole thing. I could not do that job, not in the this land of complete idiots!
Adam
“We cannot expect people to have respect for law and order until we teach respect to those we have entrusted to enforce those laws.”
-Hunter S. Thompson.
Not sure if that is completely accurate but I hope you get the gist of it anyway.
Brian
You undermine society with your twisted point of view. I am just guessing here but I bet you have had more than your fair share of run-ins with the law hence your disdain for the badge. Just sayin’…..tell me I’m wrong.
Dee
How was that comment at all twisted? The fact of the matter is everybody needs to learn to respect one another, no matter how much “power ” they have..
Debbie
Well, Brian. So, you dont see anything wrong with the cop the cop speeding and using phone. You’re an idiot. They should have to follow same laws as everyone else
Pam
He’s a trucker not a cop, reverse the roll and see what it’s like to live in his shoes, really trucker, get a new hobby…
Proud of you Trooper for remaining your Professionalism.. You were a real man, the trucker was a jerk…
frankie
Anyone happen to notice the occupy wall street puke mask in the passenger seat?? this cop may have been in the wrong, and in being so, he corrected himself, regardless of being filmed. But the driver is part of the anarchist movement destroying this country. Where there only objective is to destroy law and order. Just like the idiot in the White House and his idiot cronies in the communist congress. EAT that pinkos!
B
Why would you post an input with half assed information. Anon movement started with protest on Scientology, and wasn’t only in the US. They also helped get information out of Egypt when their government was suppressing its civilians. True anons stand for good causes, which have no ruining effect on our beloved country. However, they got a bad rap because of a few members who took matters into their own hands and committed illegal acts. They were under lulzsec not anonymous. So take your no fact bs and spew it elsewhere.
curtis
I used to truck OTR with a radar gun on my dash, it ws up there for 7.5 years or from day one. I clocked a trooper at 126 MPH once. I did not think nothing of him or her doing that. I stopped leaving the gun on long ago over health concerns. I then only used it for really high rate of speed vehicles. Its also nice on snow and icey roads to see what others are driving so as to adjust my speed.
Jim Lasek
In Illinois, law enforcement is allowed to be on a cell phone as part of their official duties. That is the law.
M Birmingham
Folks also comment when they think law enforcement does wrong and say nothing when they do right.
Peter
The officer proved that police are not as big of bullies as many claim. He acted respectfully and within conduct. Police also have to deal with real a-holes along with the rest of us. Every traffic stop is a potential disaster waiting to happen. I commend the officer for keeping his cool and remaining professional. We give officers a certain amount of power to ENFORCE the law. You shouldn’t talk smack to cops, they are the ones who are putting thier lives on the line when you call 911 in a emergency… People like this truck driver are the ones who make officers less kind to all of us… My opinion, not a fact…
JR
I had an officer that was nice enough to give me a ride home from the hospital but when we got on the highway he takes his personal cell phone out and starts checking his messages and returning a text.
Debbie
You r my hero. I can’t stand those fucking cops flying by me on the highway no lights no siren just because they can then pull me over for speeding
Phillip Jones
I think this video makes the trucker look like a jerk. You never know the reason a police officer is driving fast, or is doing something that you think might be illegal. They could be responding to a call, or something else that is important, but might not need the lights on. If a cop speeds by me, I’m just glad they aren’t behind me anymore.
Dr. G. Jack Brown (@DrGJackBrown)
Nonverbal Communication Analysis No. 2874: Truck Driver Calls Out Cop for Speeding and Talking on Cell Phone
http://www.bodylanguagesuccess.com/2014/07/nonverbal-communication-analysis-no_4.html
Will
I worry a lot about over-aggressive policing. However, this was not an example of that at all. This officer was polite, professional, kind, and really, a credit to his badge! I wish far more cops were like him. As far as alegedly changing his tune because he was being recorded, I sincerely doubt that, since the cop was recording too.
kelly Mike
DO YOU NEED FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE OR URGENT LOAN?
Have you been denied of a loan from your bank or any financial firm?
Do you need a loan to pay off your bills or buy a home?
Do you need a loan to start up a business?
Make your dreams come through by contacting kelly_m01@blumail.org
For more information regarding this loan fill and return the below form
NAME:
AMOUNT NEEDED:
COUNTRY:
LOAN DURATION:
ADDRESS:
PHONE NUMBER:
MONTHLY INCOME:
Contact person: Mr Kelly Mike
E-mail:kelly_m01@blumail.org
Bobby James
Here comes an Affordable Xmas loan Offer that will change your life for ever, Are you in need of a Christmas loan? or Are you a businessman or woman? You are financially stressed or do you need funds to start your own business? Need to settle The debt or a loan to pay off your bills or start a nice business? You Have a low credit score and you are finding it hard to the credit Of the local banks and other financial institutions? Do you need a loan or funding for any reason? if yes get back to us with your,
* Full Name:………
* Age:………
* Gender ……….
* Address:………
* State:………
* Country:………
* Loan Amount Needed:………
* Purpose of loan:………
* Loan Duration:………
* Date of birth (dd-mm-dd):……..
*Sex:………
* Marital status:………
* Next of Kin:………
* Monthly income:………
* Mobile / Cell Phone:………
*Email:……… Yours In Service,
Mr Bobby James Loan Service Company.
E-mail: bobbyjamesinvestmentcompanys@gmail.com
2in1musicworld
Hello,
Here comes an Affordable Xmas loan Offer that will change your life for ever,
I am Mrs Lily Brown a certified loan lender, I offer loan to
individual and public sector that are in need of financial Assistance
in a low interest rate of 2%. Bad credit acceptable,The Terms and
Conditions are very simple and considerate.You will never regret
anything in this loan transaction because i will make you smile.
I Mrs Lily Brown, will render the best of my services to all
legitimate borrowers.You will never be disappointed by me in this
transaction because you were not born to be a loser,
note only serious clients should reply asap. any interested
clients should contact me Asap via Email(cobetfunds@yahoo.com)
for further proceeds.
Please fill the below application form and get back if interested and
you will be glad of knowing a loan lender like Mrs Lily Brown
BORROWER’S DATA
1)Full Names:
2)Country:
3)address:
4)State:
5)Sex:
6)Marital Status:
7)Occupation:
8)Phone Number:
10)Monthly income:
11)Next of Kin:
12)Loan Amount Needed:
13)Loan Duration:
14)Purpose of Loan:
As soon as you fill the form above, I will send you my loan Terms And
Conditions Asap in order for us to proceed.
I will be looking forward to hear from you so as to proceed.
With Regards,
castrated horse
My relatives all the time say that I am wasting my time here at web, but
I know I am getting know-how all the time by reading such
fastidious articles.
marry barry
I’m Mary Berry by name. I live in united state, i want to use this
medium to alert all loan seekers to be very careful because there are
scammers everywhere.Few months ago I was financially strained, and due
to my desperation I was scammed by several online lenders. I had
almost lost hope until a friend of mine referred me to a very reliable
lender called Mr. Leo Scott who lend me an unsecured loan of R685,000
under 2hours without any stress. If you are in need of any kind of
loan just contact him now via: leoscottprivatefinancecompany@gmail.com I’m using
this medium to alert all loan seekers because of the hell I passed
through in the hands of those fraudulent lenders. And I don’t wish
even my enemy to pass through such hell that I passed through in the
hands of those fraudulent online lenders,i will also want you to help
me pass this information to others who are also in need of a loan once
you have also receive your loan from Mrs. Leo Scott, i pray that God
should give her long life.
God bless him forever.
Mary Berry
cloth pads
I don’t know if it’s just me or if everybody else experiencing problems with your blog.
It appears as though some of the text within your posts are running off the screen. Can somebody else please
comment and let me know if this is happening to them as well?
This could be a problem with my internet browser because I’ve
had this happen previously. Cheers
Nancy Trucker
I think it is great the trucker put that trooper i his place!
TexasRanger
Truckers For Trump Thinks Trump Will Put What He Is Saying Into Action.!
Check This Guy Out.!
Truckers For Trump
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCf3W6ZnyKOKk6Bu2DI0cVNw
Antony Ivon
UNSECURED BUSINESS/PERSONAL LOAN BY LOAN CAPITAL FINANCE
– NO COLLATERAL
– MINIMUM DOCUMENTATION
– BUSINESS LOAN UP TO FIVE(5) MILLION US DOLLARS
Good day. My name is Antony Ivon and i offer loans at 3%
interest. Contact me to get approve for a loan. I offer
loans to both companies and private individual. I am
registered with the international loan organization.
Contact me today and i promise you will be glad.
EMAIL: antonyivon99@gmail.com
Loan Offer
We offer loans with 3% interest