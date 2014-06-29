Truck driver pulled over for honking horn takes trooper to task for speeding in video

Posted 4:49 pm, June 29, 2014, by , Updated at 05:09PM, June 29, 2014
A video posted to YouTube by a truck driver named Brian Miner captures an exchange between an Illinois State Police trooper and Miner that starts contentiously, and ends without Miner being issued a citation he was threatened with.

As the trooper opens the door to the cab, he tells Miner he’s been pulled over for unlawful use of a horn. Miner rebuffs him, saying he was honking at the trooper who he accused of being on a cell phone while speeding.

The two continue a frosty exchange to a point where the trooper tells Miner he’s going to be ticketed, and Miner tells the trooper he’s being recorded.

After the revelation, the trooper’s behavior changes dramatically, so far to the point that by the end of the traffic stop the trooper apologizes for speeding, saying he wasn’t paying attention. He didn’t write Miner a ticket, saying he didn’t want to hurt his record.

65 comments

  • rayj829

    What I’m sure some of you don’t realize as well is that in our great state of Illinois, after Jan 1, 2014 it became illegal to talk on a cell phone while driving unless you’re using a hands-free or Bluetooth device – meaning it’s illegal to have your phone in your hand held to your ear like this trucker is saying he caught the officer doing.

    Just wanted to point that out 😉

  • Adam

    “We cannot expect people to have respect for law and order until we teach respect to those we have entrusted to enforce those laws.”
    -Hunter S. Thompson.

    Not sure if that is completely accurate but I hope you get the gist of it anyway.

    • Brian

      You undermine society with your twisted point of view. I am just guessing here but I bet you have had more than your fair share of run-ins with the law hence your disdain for the badge. Just sayin’…..tell me I’m wrong.

      • Dee

        How was that comment at all twisted? The fact of the matter is everybody needs to learn to respect one another, no matter how much “power ” they have..

      • Debbie

        Well, Brian. So, you dont see anything wrong with the cop the cop speeding and using phone. You’re an idiot. They should have to follow same laws as everyone else

  • Pam

    He’s a trucker not a cop, reverse the roll and see what it’s like to live in his shoes, really trucker, get a new hobby…
    Proud of you Trooper for remaining your Professionalism.. You were a real man, the trucker was a jerk…

  • frankie

    Anyone happen to notice the occupy wall street puke mask in the passenger seat?? this cop may have been in the wrong, and in being so, he corrected himself, regardless of being filmed. But the driver is part of the anarchist movement destroying this country. Where there only objective is to destroy law and order. Just like the idiot in the White House and his idiot cronies in the communist congress. EAT that pinkos!

    • B

      Why would you post an input with half assed information. Anon movement started with protest on Scientology, and wasn’t only in the US. They also helped get information out of Egypt when their government was suppressing its civilians. True anons stand for good causes, which have no ruining effect on our beloved country. However, they got a bad rap because of a few members who took matters into their own hands and committed illegal acts. They were under lulzsec not anonymous. So take your no fact bs and spew it elsewhere.

  • curtis

    I used to truck OTR with a radar gun on my dash, it ws up there for 7.5 years or from day one. I clocked a trooper at 126 MPH once. I did not think nothing of him or her doing that. I stopped leaving the gun on long ago over health concerns. I then only used it for really high rate of speed vehicles. Its also nice on snow and icey roads to see what others are driving so as to adjust my speed.

  • Peter

    The officer proved that police are not as big of bullies as many claim. He acted respectfully and within conduct. Police also have to deal with real a-holes along with the rest of us. Every traffic stop is a potential disaster waiting to happen. I commend the officer for keeping his cool and remaining professional. We give officers a certain amount of power to ENFORCE the law. You shouldn’t talk smack to cops, they are the ones who are putting thier lives on the line when you call 911 in a emergency… People like this truck driver are the ones who make officers less kind to all of us… My opinion, not a fact…

  • JR

    I had an officer that was nice enough to give me a ride home from the hospital but when we got on the highway he takes his personal cell phone out and starts checking his messages and returning a text.

  • Phillip Jones

    I think this video makes the trucker look like a jerk. You never know the reason a police officer is driving fast, or is doing something that you think might be illegal. They could be responding to a call, or something else that is important, but might not need the lights on. If a cop speeds by me, I’m just glad they aren’t behind me anymore.

  • Will

    I worry a lot about over-aggressive policing. However, this was not an example of that at all. This officer was polite, professional, kind, and really, a credit to his badge! I wish far more cops were like him. As far as alegedly changing his tune because he was being recorded, I sincerely doubt that, since the cop was recording too.

