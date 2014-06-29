Truck driver pulled over for honking horn takes trooper to task for speeding in video

A video posted to YouTube by a truck driver named Brian Miner captures an exchange between an Illinois State Police trooper and Miner that starts contentiously, and ends without Miner being issued a citation he was threatened with.

As the trooper opens the door to the cab, he tells Miner he’s been pulled over for unlawful use of a horn. Miner rebuffs him, saying he was honking at the trooper who he accused of being on a cell phone while speeding.

The two continue a frosty exchange to a point where the trooper tells Miner he’s going to be ticketed, and Miner tells the trooper he’s being recorded.

After the revelation, the trooper’s behavior changes dramatically, so far to the point that by the end of the traffic stop the trooper apologizes for speeding, saying he wasn’t paying attention. He didn’t write Miner a ticket, saying he didn’t want to hurt his record.