Area businesses weigh in on Supreme Court’s decision to side with Hobby Lobby

Posted 6:44 pm, June 30, 2014, by , Updated at 06:46PM, June 30, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MISSION, Kan. -- In a five to four ruling, the United States Supreme Court sided with Hobby Lobby saying the Federal Religious Freedom Law applied to corporations who operate companies based on their religious principles.

RELATED: Supreme Court Justices: Can’t make employers cover contraception

In a statement from Hobby Lobby, the company says, the high court decision reaffirmed the vital importance of religious liberty as one of our country's founding principles.

Hobby Lobby's website reads:

A VICTORY FOR RELIGIOUS LIBERTY

“Our family is overjoyed by the Supreme Court’s decision. Today the nation’s highest court has re-affirmed the vital importance of religious liberty as one of our country’s founding principles. The Court’s decision is a victory, not just for our family business, but for all who seek to live out their faith. We are grateful to God and to those who have supported us on this difficult journey.”

-Barbara Green, co-founder of Hobby Lobby

However, a local representative with the national organization for women says the high court's ruling is wrong.

“The women that work at those companies should be free to make their own healthcare decisions.  the companies are not doctors, they are not churches, they should not be making medical or moral decisions for their employees,” said Amy Bell with the Kansas Chapter of the National Organization for Women.

Like Hobby Lobby, J.E. Dunn says it operates its construction company based on the owner’s religious principals and provided a legal brief to the Supreme Court in support of Hobby Lobby.

“The Dunn family shares their religious principles and wanted to operate the company with those religious and when they saw the hobby lobby case they wanted to take part in some way,” said Tom Whittaker, of J.E. Dunn.

The owner of Randy Reid, a dealership in the northland is also pleased with the high court's ruling.

“We never provided any form of abortion, with our health care policies so we didn't want to have to start doing that,” said Randy Reed.

Bell says there are activists in the nation’s capital drafting legislation to overturn the Supreme Court’s decision.

“The battle is far from over,” said Bell.

If you'd like to read the brief, CLICK HERE for the full 95 page Supreme Court decision.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

5 comments

  • Tom Paine

    How about having the guy they are sleeping with spring for the extra money for the birth control??? Or does he not have the cash after supersizing her burger combo on that special date?

    Reply Report comment
  • Shawneee

    SCOTUS ruling is only for emergency contraceptives, not regular birth control. The media & liberal’s want to mislead you that is about all birth control. It’s not !!! Don’t believe the liberal media.

    Reply Report comment
  • DC

    The great thing is, if you are an employee of one of these companies and you think they should be supplying you with the abortion pills or IUD’s you are FREE to find another job with a company who will.

    Reply Report comment