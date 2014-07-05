Train carrying Boeing parts from Kansas City derails, spilling into river

Posted 8:30 pm, July 5, 2014, by , Updated at 08:32PM, July 5, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
Photo Courtesy: Lissa Walzer

Photo Courtesy: Lissa Walzer

SUPERIOR, Mont. — A train carrying Boeing train parts derailed in Montana Thursday and had many agencies working overtime this holiday weekend.

The Montana rail link train was traveling from Kansas City to Renton, Washington, when 19 cars derailed. Three of them containing aircraft components fell into a river.

Boeing says the parts were for the 737, 777, and 747 planes on their way for final assembly.

Of the other cars that derailed, seven were empty, three contained soybeans and three contained denatured alcohol.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

Photo Courtesy: Lissa Walzer

Photo Courtesy: Lissa Walzer

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

8 comments