Train carrying Boeing parts from Kansas City derails, spilling into river

SUPERIOR, Mont. — A train carrying Boeing train parts derailed in Montana Thursday and had many agencies working overtime this holiday weekend.

The Montana rail link train was traveling from Kansas City to Renton, Washington, when 19 cars derailed. Three of them containing aircraft components fell into a river.

Boeing says the parts were for the 737, 777, and 747 planes on their way for final assembly.

Of the other cars that derailed, seven were empty, three contained soybeans and three contained denatured alcohol.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.