Lenexa installing streetlights unlike most others

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LENEXA, Kan. -- Work is underway at 87th Street and Renner Road in Lenexa, Kan., to install a massive steel truss over the intersection. Streetlights will hang from the $1.2 million dollar beam, and Lenexa officials say the artistic structure is meant to impress drivers who enter the new Lenexa City Center.

"Traditional traffic lights are everywhere around the world," said Lenexa Mayor Mike Boehm. "The truss allows us to make a statement that you are somewhere special."

Lenexa is investing millions of dollars in City Center. Several businesses and apartments have already been built with many more on the way. They will all surround the crown jewel - a $65.9 million dollar Civic Center that will have a pool, a gym and other amenities. Construction on that has not yet begun.

"This will be the crown jewel of the intersection and the gateway to our City Center project," Boehm said in reference to the truss. But getting it up has been a slow two year process filled with frustration and lawsuits.

Two years ago the manufacturer hired to build the truss delivered it to Lenexa but as installers put it up, it snapped on one end. Lenexa filed suit against the designer, the manufacturer and the installer. During the legal process, it was determined the beam broke due to a design flaw and installer error. Lenexa settled out of court and recouped $1.2 million dollars, which the city then spent on a new steel truss - from the same designer and manufacturer.

"It certainly was frustrating, but you allow the process to work," Boehm said. "There was a difficult time. Litigation ensued. Some finger pointing took place. But our goal was to get the truss in place and that’s history now.

"We had the opportunity along the way to just hang stoplights like everywhere else in the community, but the governing body was very firm in the idea that we needed that signature piece."

The current truss came in three pieces and over a seven day period, cranes will lift the steel beams over the intersection as crews bolt and weld them together. During the installation process, traffic will be detoured onto 95th Street/Prairie Star Parkway to get around it.