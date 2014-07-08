Lenexa installing streetlights unlike most others

LENEXA, Kan. -- Work is underway at 87th Street and Renner Road in Lenexa, Kan., to install a massive steel truss over the intersection. Streetlights will hang from the $1.2 million dollar beam, and Lenexa officials say the artistic structure is meant to impress drivers who enter the new Lenexa City Center.
"Traditional traffic lights are everywhere around the world," said Lenexa Mayor Mike Boehm. "The truss allows us to make a statement that you are somewhere special."
Lenexa is investing millions of dollars in City Center. Several businesses and apartments have already been built with many more on the way. They will all surround the crown jewel - a $65.9 million dollar Civic Center that will have a pool, a gym and other amenities. Construction on that has not yet begun.
"This will be the crown jewel of the intersection and the gateway to our City Center project," Boehm said in reference to the truss. But getting it up has been a slow two year process filled with frustration and lawsuits.
Two years ago the manufacturer hired to build the truss delivered it to Lenexa but as installers put it up, it snapped on one end. Lenexa filed suit against the designer, the manufacturer and the installer. During the legal process, it was determined the beam broke due to a design flaw and installer error. Lenexa settled out of court and recouped $1.2 million dollars, which the city then spent on a new steel truss - from the same designer and manufacturer.
"It certainly was frustrating, but you allow the process to work," Boehm said. "There was a difficult time. Litigation ensued. Some finger pointing took place. But our goal was to get the truss in place and that’s history now.
"We had the opportunity along the way to just hang stoplights like everywhere else in the community, but the governing body was very firm in the idea that we needed that signature piece."
The current truss came in three pieces and over a seven day period, cranes will lift the steel beams over the intersection as crews bolt and weld them together. During the installation process, traffic will be detoured onto 95th Street/Prairie Star Parkway to get around it.
7 comments
DC
WOW! Lenexa sure doesn’t have a problem spending your tax dollars.
Wayne
I was thinking the same thing… What a total waste of tax payer dollars!
“We had the opportunity along the way to just hang stoplights like everywhere else in the community, but the governing body was very firm in the idea that we needed that signature piece.”
During any of this bs above did they ask the people what they wanted in a town meeting? I can’t imagine the governing body standing in front of a crowd of people and saying, “Hey we have 1.2 million dollars to spend, I think we should spend it on traffic signals for only one intersection!” Then not getting some sort of backlash from that idea.
Fact Taco
The area over-hyped, Who wants to drive 20mph? Where is the closest grocery store?
jason
aldis 87th street cant rem the cross street there is also a hen house at 87th and lackman
Alex
The same type of structure currently operating down the street East @ 87th & I-35. Nothing we haven’t seen before…
Jim
Give a politician a tax dollar and no telling what they will come up with to waste it. It’s a good thing we don’t need to spend tax funds on anything important in Lenexa. And they went back to the same design firm and contractor who made the original errors? Nice. The City had two chances to end this foolishness and chose to continue both times.
Dwight
About 2 blocks away on the east side of 435. Sprouts. Opens in the fall.