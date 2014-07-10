All-Star Alex Gordon scratched from playing in game due to wrist injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Royals outfielder Alex Gordon will miss next week's All-Star game after visiting with a hand specialist and receiving an injection Thursday for his sprained right wrist.

Angels shortstop Erick Aybar was added to the roster as Gordon's replacement.

Gordon said he still plans to attend the game at Target Field in Minneapolis, and that he's looking forward to rooting on fellow All-Stars Greg Holland and Salvador Perez.

Holland, the Royals' closer, and Perez, their catcher, are also making their second straight appearances.

Royals manager Ned Yost said he's holding off on putting Gordon on the disabled list in hopes that rest during the All-Star break will be enough. It's possible he could be used as a defensive replacement during a four-game series against Detroit starting Thursday night.

