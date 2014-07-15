Woman goes blind after not changing contacts for six months

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- It sounds like an myth, but it`s true: a Taiwanese woman is now blind from not changing her contact lenses for six months.

Eye doctors say this can happen to anyone who doesn't properly take care of contact lenses. They also say care instructions are there for a reason. If you don't handle your contacts properly, you could be looking at some serious consequences.

"I would just sleep in my contacts, I would sleep in them for a week or two," said 25-year-old Amanda Timbrook, who has been wearing contacts for more than a decade.

For years, she disregarded what the packaging said.

"It was easier. It was easy to wake up in the morning, get ready to go to school, just go, then go home and go back to sleep and same thing all over again," said Timbrook. "They would get red, they'd hurt, it's a terrible feeling."

A student in Taiwan around Amanda's age did the same, and ended up developing Acanthamoebic Keratitis after leaving her contacts in for six months, and now she's blind.

"Acanthamoeba is a water-born bacteria that can make a deposit into the cornea and actually eat away at the cornea over time," said Dr. Brett Dawson, an optometrist at Discover Vision Optometry in Independence.

He says Acanthamoeba is very rare, but wearing your contacts for an extended period of time creates a perfect environment for bacteria to grow.

"Bacteria love heat, being trapped, and moist, warm environment, which contact lenses create, and actually make holes or a little divot into the front of the eye, the cornea," said Dr. Dawson.

He says no contacts exist that you can wear non-stop for six months.

"The most you can sleep in a pair of contacts that's approved by the FDA is 30 days," Dr. Dawson said.

"I don't even know how she could see out of those things," said Timbrook.

Many contact lens wearers, like Timbrook, are probably wondering how someone could go six straight months wearing contacts pain free.

"Some people don't feel pain until the very end is there, it can be something that your eyes get so used to that it actually masks what's going on and creates a situation where you don't feel it until the problem becomes very, very serious," said Dr. Dawson.

Timbrook says she now takes them out every night.

"You only have two eyeballs," she said. "So I take good care of them now!"

For more information on contact lens care: