Young Louisburg track athlete prepares for AAU Junior Olympics

LOUISBURG, Kan. -- One talented 10-year-old is heading out of state to compete as a Junior Olympian in a sport she's only been at four a few months.

It's a very simple sport. Track athletes who run faster or jump higher than their competitors become champions.

That's why Delaney Wright, 10, from Louisburg, Kansas loves track and field. She says she feels like she can fly.

Wright is relatively new to the sport, but nonetheless, she's qualified for the AAU National Junior Olympics in Iowa, where she'll compete in the long jump and the 80 meter hurdles, despite having begun competition in the sport four months ago.

Every time Wright takes flight, either running or long jumping, you get a glimpse of the future. She recently placed in the top three at both the AAU district and regional track qualifiers. She's one of only 51 Americans in her event who will leap to the Junior Olympics.

"I'm really excited," Wright said. "It's kind of like, you're going to the kid Olympics, for kids. It seems really fun, and I'm really thankful that I got in."

So far, Wright has only competed in two AAU meets, but they've been enough to show great potential. One of those events had Wright landing a long jump of 14 feet five inches, a leap that measures up well with the best in her age group.

Her dad, Andy Wright, is the head coach at Wellsville High School, and one of two former college track and field athletes in her family.

"There's a lot of great athletes out there," Andy Wright said. "That's why we're doing this. We want to see what else is out there, and for her to see what else is out there and to see how hard she has to work to get better."

"It makes me feel proud," Delaney Wright said. "I just tried my best, and I'm just really glad God gave me the speed."

You'll find Wright flying around the track at least three days per week, and if she were to medal at next week's Junior Olympics in Iowa, she says it would feel as if she'd flown to brand new heights.

The AAU Junior Olympics will take place next weekend in Des Moines. They'll take place at the same track that hosts the prestigious Drake Relays.

