‘Ghost’ attacks news photographer inside haunted Pennsylvania home

HANOVER, Penn. — A local Pennsylvania news crew went to do a report on a so called “haunted” house which was to be featured this weekend on a national TV show, and ended up getting much more than they bargained for.
A local news station in Central Pennsylvania, FOX 43, , went inside the home in Hanover, York County, which homeowner DeAnna Simpson and her family have lived in for seven years. This home however, is different from others on the block because the people who live there say it is severely haunted, with multiple entities, including ghosts and something Simpson refers to as the “Shadow man.”
The family didn’t realize the house was haunted until after they moved in and say it will be difficult for them to move when the time comes because of the stigma that surrounds it.
“We put everything into this house,” Simpson told FOX 43. “And we do want to move, but we would have to list it at such a price where we could recoup what we put in.”
The house was to be featured on the Travel Channel Saturday on a show called, “The Dead Files.” Simpson says the crew turned up evidence of many “grisly” deaths which took place in the home.
15 comments
Harold Connors
This story has inconsistencies…… Obviously Dead Files came at an earlier time and did their investigation because the episode was on last night (Sat.7/26)….At the end of the episode it stated that the owners followed the advise of Amy and Steve and that activity had stopped…..If the camera man got scratched and the reported got pinched, things are still going on there….
David Kesinger
What scratch? What pinch? What touch? Show me or shut up.
Whitney
Please do not mess around with Ouija boards. They are very bad and will bring evil into your homes. It is a gateway and I am not playing around. Do your research. My professor has his PhD in Anthropology and teaches a class about the paranormal and supernatural. I have seen and heard things you can not explain and if you don’t know what you’re doing then please stay away from this stuff and again do not play with Ouija boards. Because of Ouija boards people have died and are becoming possessed by entities. I know how this sounds, but I am a very logical, skeptical person who would never post this unless I knew it to be true. Please listen to my warning and be smart.
Free Thinker
A piece of wood made by Milton Bradley will not bring “evil” into your house.. when will people start living in the 21st century and stop buying into these make believe cash crops.
feedmefabulous
Wrong! The Ouija board itself is only the vessel, and the danger comes with human interaction. You can make one yourself that’s equally dangerous. When a person uses a Ouija board, it’s like turning on a porch light in darkness and you have no control over who you invite in.
Deano
I drove by this house last Friday. Looks like a peaceful home in a peaceful neighborhood. I can’t imagine anything like this happening there. Put it this way: If I lived there, none of these events would happen
Maryland Man
Peter
My wife, son and myself have experienced pokes on and off throughout the years in our home in Boston. I’ve witnessed a silhouette of a woman sitting at the kitchen table one evening as well…most things take place after 2am. The most freightening thing that happened was randomly waking up from a sleep (2:37am) and feeling something about 20 lbs walking on foot of the bed taking about 4 steps, including between my legs. We did call a paranormal investigation team as clearly something is going on…and there were dozens of voices caught on audio recordings…many direct answers to specific questions. We have never felt “threatened” by whatever it is in the house as it seems playful and not malicious although the main reason we have not moved is this entity(s) is very intermittent with activity. One thing I have learned is do not instigate or antagonize these entities. I would occasionally joke and tease them (being funny to spook my wife) and like clockwork, they respond that very night letting us know they were acknowledged earlier. I wouldn’t believe any of this if I didn’t experience it myself…dead people? Dimensional? I have no idea, but what I do know is something is in our home that science does not have an answer for, and science at one time thought the sun revolved around earth…aka..science is always learning.
Avis
J Drouin
Is that a poem you wrote?
DeAnna Simpson
Hello , I am DeAnna Simpson , I would like to talk to you ,and share our story with you ! Send me a email , hope to hear from you !
Lillie Bulkeley
