Dog oxygen masks help protect furry friends from fire smoke inhalation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Some people consider their pets as family members. So when there's a house fire, they can only hope everyone gets out alive.

When there's smoke inhalation, sometimes our furry friends don't always make it because there isn't equipment specifically made for pets. But that's about to change.

A dog oxygen mask is the first to be introduced in Kansas City, designed to save lives in honor of a life.

Bill Dady was a firefighter for more than 20 years, most of those years spent at Station 17. He died of a heart attack, but his life is remembered in patches, stickers, and now dog oxygen masks.

"It's most fitting that these oxygen masks would be donated in his name because he really did love dogs," said Battalion Chief James Garrett of the Kansas City Fire Department.

There are three sizes in a kit. If firefighters were to save Wickett the dog from a blaze, they would reach for a large one.

"We have small, medium and large, obviously for the sizes of a dog," said Jennifer Tribble with Heart of America Invisible Fence.

That company will donate the kits to Dady’s station and Station 14, both in Kansas City. Smoke inhalation causes just as much damage to dog lungs as human lungs.

"We always use oxygen masks that were meant for people. And we try to help revive those pets," said Garrett.

Attempts aren’t always successful because of the fit of the mask, but the chances of survival increase with the special pet oxygen kits. The hope is to equip every station in the metro with one.