Cameras to catch drivers who don’t stop for school buses in Blue Springs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Blue Springs, Mo. -- A big red stop sign means stop if you drive near a big yellow school bus. If you don't, you could face a hefty fine, not to mention you could injure -- or kill -- a student.

Steve Brown, the Director of Transportation for Blue Springs School District, says they haven't had any issues so far this year. Part of the reason is that they have installed $400,000 worth of new cameras on the buses.

"We haven't had any violators that we know of yet," Brown said. "We haven't had anyone that we caught on camera, so that's a great sign for us."

Stopping for school buses is the law on both sides of the state line but not everyone obeys it. Violations can cost anywhere from $115 to $150.

In a North Carolina school district there were more than 3,000 violators on one day.Back in Blue Springs, there are 30 stop arm cameras on Blue Springs buses for now. Others will be installed over the next three years.