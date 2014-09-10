Capital murder charges filed in death of Cpl. Jason Harwood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOPEKA, Kan. -- The Shawnee County Kansas District Attorney charged a 30-year-old man with capital murder in death of a Topeka police officer.

District Attorney Chad Taylor says he will seek the death penalty against Ross Preston Lane, the man accused of intentionally murdering Corporal Jason Harwood on Sunday.

Lane is charged with capital murder of a law enforcement officer, criminal possession of a firearm and possession of stolen property.

Taylor says Lane used a stolen 40-caliber semiautomatic pistol to shoot Topeka police officer Jason Harwood four times, after Harwood stopped a vehicle Lane was in Sunday afternoon. Taylor says one of those bullets proved to be deadly for the decorated officer. Taylor would not discuss why police stopped Lane's car, but he did say he's committed to seeking the death penalty even though he hasn't discussed it yet with Harwood's family.

"If you are engaged in an intentional premeditated killing, and your target is a law enforcement officer, and there was no doubt or could be no doubt made with the marked black-and-white Explorer that Corporal Harwood was driving, the red-and-blue lights, the fact that he was in his clearly designated Topeka police department uniform," Taylor explained. "As the district attorney I deem that filing a capital case in this situation is absolutely appropriate."

Taylor says Officer Harwood was wearing a bullet-proof vest when he was attacked, although he would not comment whether he was wearing a body camera.

Also charged in the case is Randy Allen Ridens Junior, who was arrested near Linwood, Kan. Ridens is accused of obstructing apprehension or prosecution and possession of stolen property. Ridens allegedly helped Lane escape from Topeka following the shooting. Police arrested Lane in Lawrence, Kan.

Both Lane and Ridens appeared in court Wednesday. Lane continues to be held without bond. Ridens remains in custody on $1 million bond.

Taylor said as of Monday both men did not have nor did they request an attorney to represent them. They were both schedule for a court appearance on Wednesday, at which time Taylor said the court will likely assign public defenders.