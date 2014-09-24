WHO: Ebola vaccine could be ready by year-end

DAKAR, Senegal — The World Health Organization says a vaccine might be available in large enough quantities by the end of the year to help control West Africa’s Ebola outbreak.

There is currently no licensed treatment or vaccine for Ebola, although scientists are testing two vaccines.

Ebola is believed to have sickened more than 5,800 people in five West African countries. This outbreak is the first to hit urban areas and it has been difficult to control by the traditional methods of isolating sick people and monitoring everyone they came in contact with.

Previously experts had said a drug or vaccine was unlikely to be ready in time to help in this outbreak. On Wednesday, WHO said projected year-end quantities of vaccines could be large enough to have some impact.