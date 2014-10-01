Police investigating KCMO homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police are investigating a homicide in the Old Northeast neighborhood, after a woman reported that her husband had been shot and killed. It was reported on East 6th Street near Norton Avenue.

The call came in just after 7 a.m. on Wednesday, and when officers arrived they found a Hispanic man on the front porch of a home. Although it was reported as a shooting, police say they're not sure yet how he died because officers did not observe any obvious gunshot wounds.

Many people on the block speak Spanish primarily, and detectives are working with translators to gather information.

"We are not sure that the incident or whatever caused his injuries occurred at this residence," said Captain Matthew Grant, police spokesman. "We're still trying to piece all that together and it's going to take a little while."

A vehicle parked on the street with a tarp covering part of it was towed away by police. Some say they could see blood on the hood. Neighbors told FOX 4 News they did not hear any gunshots during the morning hours. Police say it's possible the victim was shot somewhere else and then drove to the block and collapsed on the front porch.

Neighbors say it's not unusual to hear gunfire in the area. Anyone with information that can help police should call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.