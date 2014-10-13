Age is just one indication that your child is ready for kindergarten. But what can parents do to help them feel more comfortable on their first day of school? Miranda Howell with the Family Conservancy shares some ideas on how parents can prepare their children.
How parents can prepare children for kindergarten
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
New early-education program launches in Kansas City with a little help from Sesame Street
-
Parents boycott ‘Peter Rabbit’ movie over food allergy scene
-
Hundreds of kids in foster care without homes in Wyandotte County
-
Parents speak out as 10-year-old with flu, pneumonia fights for her life
-
Tips from Family Conservancy to make moving easier for the whole family
-
-
Oregon mother warns other parents after 8-year-old dies of flesh-eating bacteria
-
Interest in online, home schooling increasing in metro as school safety concerns rise
-
Trump holds listening session with Florida shooting survivors to discuss improving school safety
-
Epic! App gives teachers, students 25,000+ free online books
-
Mom upset after school tells 6th graders they can’t say no when asked to dance
-
-
Threats shared on social media prompt responses from two local school districts
-
National School Choice Week hosts more than 250 events for parents seeking options for educating their children
-
Funding cut for Kansas Parents as Teachers program preparing young kids for success in school and life