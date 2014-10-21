× ‘Jealous boyfriend to Obama: ‘Don’t touch my girlfriend’

WASHINGTON (CNN) — Even the President of the United States has to deal with jealous boyfriends.

Casting his ballot in Chicago on Monday, Obama stood at a voting booth next to Aia Cooper, whose fiancé Mike Jones decided to crack wise with the president.

“Mr. President, don’t touch my girlfriend,” Jones quipped as he walked by the two.

“I really wasn’t planning on it,” Obama replied, joking that Jones was “an example of a brother just embarrassing you for no reason.”

A clearly embarrassed Cooper apologized for her boyfriend, telling the President she knew her boyfriend was going to “say something smart,” but she didn’t know what.

At least she would go back home with a good story as Obama joked that she would tell her friends and family, “I can’t believe Mike, he is such a fool.”

“But fortunately, the President was nice about it, so it’s aiight,” Obama said, imagining how Cooper would tell the story.

Obama got back at Jones after voting, with a hug and a kiss for his fiancé.

“On the cheek, just the cheek — please, Michelle, don’t come after me — just the cheek!” Cooper told CNN affiliate WLS-TV after voting.

“Now, he’s really jealous,” Obama told Cooper.

Obama was in Chicago on Sunday and Monday campaigning for Gov. Pat Quinn, who is facing a tough battle for reelection.

Obama also helped lead the Democratic push for early voting in Illinois, casting his ballot on the first day of early voting near his Chicago home.

And you can catch the post-kiss interview here, at about 1:45: