Man’s random act of kindness sends woman to Game 6 of the World Series

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Going to the World Series is considered a once in a lifetime event for many fans.

On Monday a Lenexa man made that dream come true for one diehard Royals fan he barely knows.

Rob Hoback saw a story on FOX 4 News last week about a woman in failing health who started feeling better as the Royals continued to win in the postseason.

The 44-year-old business owner of BDR-LLC, which stands for Big Dream Realized, decided he wanted to provide a boost to someone's life by buying them tickets to Tuesday night's World Series game. And the first person he thought of was Patricia Henson, a worker at his doctor's office who always talks baseball with Hoback and recently survived open heart surgery.

He surprised her Monday morning with two tickets for Game Six.

"I tried to be a Royals fan and it just never clicked, until a friend of mine invited me to the Wild Card game," Hoback said. "I got to be there for that and I felt like a tourist just being there. But it was so exciting that yeah, I bought in. So now I have my kids watching it and our neighborhood, and it's just so much fun that I wanted to be involved, but I also wanted to do something nice for somebody else."

Henson says one of the best events in her lifetime was being part of the crowd for Game Seven in 1985. Now she says Game Six Tuesday will be another moment she will never forget. And she's confident the Royals will come out winners.

"I am shaking like a leaf," Henson said after receiving the tickets. "I'm on cloud nine. It's just awesome."

Hoback says he appreciates Henson's positive attitude and says he always leaves his doctor's office feeling better.

Making someone's dream come true isn't cheap. Hoback bought two tickets on Stub Hub, shelling out $1,800. But in the end he says it's worth it if others are inspired to commit a random act of kindness and help make another's life better.