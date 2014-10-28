KC barista leaves message on Hunter Pence’s coffee cup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hunter Pence, #8 for the San Francisco Giants, appears to have stopped for a Cup of Joe at one of Kansas City’s Starbucks’ locations.
A barista left a message on his cup, which is hard to make out, but we’ve heard rumblings that the barista was clever, as good baristas can be when marking customer cups. The barista told KTVU’s Brian Flores that Pence asked her to write “Champ” for his name. Instead she wrote: “You may be known as champ, but not here in KC”.
Greg Justice was at Starbucks and said he’s pretty sure the barista also wrote “Chump” instead of “Champ.”
“He just kind of laughed it off and was very good-natured about it and appreciated the humor,” Justice said.
Despite the friendly ribbing, Pence signed autographs and posed for pictures with those coffee drinkers — Justice being one of them.
Let us know in the comments below if you see any other team members from the San Francisco Giants or Kansas City Royals out and about in Kansas City!
19 comments
Al
Kick him and run!!
Norman R. Lauver
Huner Pence seems to be a nice, down to Earth guy and I like him. He does, however, need to lay off the caffeine….
Rachel
He said to write champ on it and she wrote chump
ssa
“Chump” would have been the best response.
Erika Garcia
i’m actually rather new to baseball (very new, as in this is my first season to really watch) but i don’t intend on being a fair weather fan, so no worries there. i’m loving our boys in blue! but i think hunter pence, though stand up guy he may be, looks very much like marv from the home alone movies. and certainly could use the decaf, that’s for sure.
Matt
Lead singer of the Spin Doctors…….on crack.
Sporting Nerds
Based on his batters box persona, this was the first of like…11 cups.
Patrick McGovern
Hell of a lot classier than the way the Royals were treated in San Fransisco.
Athena
It clearly says champ, you can see it in the picture above. An “a” has a closed top, a “u” has an open top. If you look at the cup, it is an a. For those who think it says chump, might need to take another round of kindergarten for a refresher course in your alphabets.
TheDoctor
He’s Champ today KC!
CHristopher
Looking Great Champ!!! Go Giants!!!!
Matt
Hahaha well he ended being the champ in Kansas city LOL 😂😂😂
Sadness in Kansas city hahaha
