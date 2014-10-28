KC barista leaves message on Hunter Pence’s coffee cup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hunter Pence, #8 for the San Francisco Giants, appears to have stopped for a Cup of Joe at one of Kansas City’s Starbucks’ locations.

A barista left a message on his cup, which is hard to make out, but we’ve heard rumblings that the barista was clever, as good baristas can be when marking customer cups. The barista told KTVU’s Brian Flores that Pence asked her to write “Champ” for his name. Instead she wrote: “You may be known as champ, but not here in KC”.

Greg Justice was at Starbucks and said he’s pretty sure the barista also wrote “Chump” instead of “Champ.”

“He just kind of laughed it off and was very good-natured about it and appreciated the humor,” Justice said.

Despite the friendly ribbing, Pence signed autographs and posed for pictures with those coffee drinkers — Justice being one of them.

