Read FOX 4 contest rules

Kansas Speedway Sweepstakes 2018

Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN, NOR WILL A PURCHASE IMPROVE ONE’S CHANCES OF WINNING.

ALL FORMS MUST BE FILLED OUT COMPLETELY AND TRUTHFULLY. FAILURE TO COMPLETE THE ENTRY FORM AND PROVIDE TRUTHFUL AND PERTINENT INFORMATION MAY RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE SWEEPSTAKES. DISQUALIFICATION IS IN THE SOLE DISCRETION OF SPONSOR.

WDAF will conduct the Kansas Speedway Sweepstakes 2018 (“Sweepstakes”) in accordance with these Official Rules (“Rules”). Participation in the Sweepstakes constitutes entrant’s full and unconditional agreement to, and acceptance of, these Rules. The Sweepstakes is intended for play in the United States only and is void where prohibited and outside the Sweepstakes area set forth below. Do not participate if you are not eligible and not located in the United States at the time of entry.

Eligibility: Entrants must be legal US residents, at least 18 years old or above, as determined by WDAF and reside in the Kansas City Designated Market Area as defined by The Nielsen Company. Employees of WDAF (the “Sponsor”) and of its parent and affiliated companies, Kansas Speedway, the Sweepstakes’ participating sponsors, promotional agencies, and advertising agencies, employees of other television or radio stations, and members of the immediate families of such persons are not eligible to participate and win. The term “immediate family” includes spouses, siblings, parents, children, grandparents and grandchildren, and any other person residing at the same household whether or not related. Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein. Sweepstakes Period: The Sweepstakes begins on or about, Monday, April 2nd, 2018 at 6:00 am CT and ends at 11:59 pm CT on April 22nd, 2018 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Sweepstakes Entry: To enter the Sweepstakes, go to fox4kc.com/category/contests and accurately complete the official entry form. Entries must be received by 11:59 pm on April 22, 2018. All received entries become the property of WDAF and will not be returned. Entrants must use their own name. Entrants may be required to become registered users of the WDAF website. Registration is free. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. Limit one entry per person and per email address; subsequent entries from the same person (even if using different email addresses) or a single email address will be disqualified if discovered by Sponsor. Multiple entries by means of software-generated or other automated processes will be disregarded if discovered by Sponsor and may be voided in Sponsor’s sole discretion. Only one registered account per entrant. If multiple accounts are detected for a single entrant, the accounts will be voided and the entries disqualified in Sponsor’s sole discretion. If there is a dispute as to the identity of an entrant, the authorized account holder of the email address used to enter will be deemed to be the entrant. The “authorized account holder” is the natural person assigned an email address by an Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted address. Potential winner may be required to show proof of being the authorized account holder. The information that you provide in connection with the Sweepstakes will be used by Sponsor in accordance with its Privacy Policy, which is found at privacy.tribune.com and which may be updated from time to time. Winner Selection & Prizes: On or about April 23rd, 2018, two winners will be randomly selected from all eligible entries received. Winners will be subject to eligibility verification and compliance with these Rules. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries. Each winner will receive four tickets to the Kansas Speedway NASCAR race on May 12th, 2018 in Kansas City, Kansas. Approximate retail value (“ARV”) of each prize package is: $396.00. Total ARV of all prizes: $792.00. Prizes provided by Kansas Speedway. Winner Notifications: Sponsor will attempt to notify the Sweepstakes winners by email. The winner must have a valid email address where they can be notified. If a winner is unreachable or fails to respond to WDAF’s initial notification attempt within 24 hours, if winner fails to provide required information and documents by deadlines established by Sponsor, or if winner is found to be ineligible or otherwise not in compliance with the Rules, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prize to an alternate winner selected at random from among remaining eligible, non-winning entrants, time permitting. If Sponsor cannot verify winner, Sponsor reserves the right not to award the prize. All results are unofficial until winners are verified. Prize Acceptance/Restrictions: Winners are subject to verification by WDAF of the winner’s name, age, address, phone number, and Social Security number (where the prize value is equal to or greater than $600.00). In order to claim his or her prize, each winner must appear in person at the business offices of WDAF, located at 3030 Summit, Kansas City, MO during regular business hours on business days by no later than May 4, 2018. Winners will be required to sign an Affidavit of Eligibility/Release of Liability and Publicity, and may be required to provide a completed W-9, per Section 9 below. Prizes cannot be redeemed for cash or substituted for any other items by any winner. Prizes are non-assignable and non-transferrable. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a comparable prize of like or greater value, including cash, for any prize, for any reason. Seat location is in the sole discretion of Sponsor. Tickets are subject to terms and conditions thereon, and the ticket terms will govern if the race does not occur for any reason. Cost of transportation, where applicable, and any other cost not specifically included in the prize is the sole responsibility of the winners. Properly claimed prizes will be awarded, but in no event will Sponsor award more prizes than are provided for in these Rules. Publicity Release: By participating in the Sweepstakes, each entrant acknowledges that his/her entry in the Sweepstakes constitutes that entrant’s consent to use, publish, reproduce and for all purposes, including publicity, promotion and advertising, in any media (including without limitation, the Internet, television or offline promotions) in connection with the Sweepstakes, each winner’s name, likeness, photograph, voice, opinions, and/or hometown and state, and any portion thereof, each extending throughout the universe and in perpetuity without further compensation, credit or right of review or approval, except where prohibited by law. Taxes: Any valuation of the prizes stated above is based on available information provided to WDAF, and the value of any prize awarded to a winner may be reported for tax purposes as required by law. All taxes, including federal, state, and local taxes, are the sole responsibility of the winner. Any person winning over $600.00 in total prizes will be sent a 1099 form from Sponsor at the end of the calendar year and a copy of such form should be filed with the IRS. Each winner must provide Sponsor with valid identification, and a valid taxpayer identification number or Social Security number for total prizes valued at $600.00 or more, before any prize will be awarded. Sponsor will have the right, but not the obligation, to require any winner to complete and submit an IRS form W-9. Sponsor reserves the right to withhold prizes until the completed W 9 form is received. Conditions: Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend this Sweepstakes or any portion hereof, or to disqualify any individual implicated in any of the following actions, if: (a) infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, actions by entrants, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes that, in Sponsor’s sole opinion, corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Sweepstakes, (b) the Sweepstakes or any website associated therewith (or any portion thereof) becomes corrupted or does not allow the proper processing of entries per these Rules, (c) the Sweepstakes becomes corrupted due to interruption in wireless calling devices or wireless service for any reason, or (d) the Sweepstakes is otherwise not capable of running as planned. If Sponsor terminates the Sweepstakes, it will determine the winners by random drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect entries received as of the termination date. If Sponsor terminates or modifies the Sweepstakes, Sponsor will post notice on the official Sweepstakes website. By entering, entrants represent that they are eligible and agree to be bound by and comply with the Rules and the decisions of any judges, which are final on all matters pertaining to the Sweepstakes. Any entrant who attempts to tamper with this Sweepstakes in any way or use fraudulent means to participate in and/or win the Sweepstakes will be disqualified if discovered by Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entrant at any time, for any reason, including, without limitation, language, activities or behavior deemed inappropriate. If a dispute arises regarding compliance with these Rules, Sponsor may consider, in its sole discretion, data reasonably available to Sponsor through information technology systems in Sponsor’s control, but Sponsor will not be obligated to consider any data or other information collected from any other source. Sponsor and its advertising and promotion agencies are not responsible for cancellations, postponements, or delays in the Sweepstakes. Other than the prizes received by the winners, no entrant will be entitled to receive any wages, benefits, fees or other compensation whatsoever as a result of participating in the Sweepstakes. Sponsor will have the sole discretion to administer the Sweepstakes and interpret and apply the Rules. This Sweepstakes is not intended for gambling. If Sponsor determines that an entrant is using the Sweepstakes for gambling purposes, such entrant may be disqualified and reported to the authorities. Neither the failure of Sponsor to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Rules nor the failure, delay or omission by Sponsor in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent of Sponsor’s right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance. If there is any discrepancy or inconsistency between any terms or conditions of these Rules and any disclosures or other statements contained in any other Sweepstakes-related materials, including but not limited to the Sweepstakes entry forms or advertising, the terms and conditions of these Rules will govern. Indemnification/Hold Harmless: By participating, entrants agree: (a) to release, discharge, and hold harmless Sponsor, Kansas Speedway, and their respective affiliates, parents, subsidiaries, prize providers, and advertising and promotion agencies, and the officers, directors, employees, representatives, and agents of each (the “Released Parties”) from all liability, injuries, losses or damages of any kind to persons, including but not limited to invasion of privacy (under appropriation, intrusion, public disclosure of private facts, false light in the public eye or other legal theory), defamation, slander, libel, violation of right of publicity, infringement of trademark, copyright, or other intellectual property rights, death or property damage resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from the acceptance, delivery, possession, misuse or use of a prize (including any travel or activity related thereto), or from participation in and/or entry into or creation of an entry for the Sweepstakes and/or the broadcast or exploitation or use of an entry or any other Sweepstakes-related activity; and (b) that the Released Parties have neither made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation or guaranty, expressed or implied, in fact or in law, relating to any prize. In consideration for his or her participation in the Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees to hold harmless and indemnify the Released Parties from any and all claims, demands and/or causes of action of any nature or kind whatsoever, whether presently known or unknown, foreseen or unforeseen, that arise out of the entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes, including attorneys’ fees. Limitation of Liability: The Released Parties are not responsible or liable for: (a) any incorrect or inaccurate entry information or other errors in the printing, offering or administration of the Sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prizes, (b) any error, omission, interruption, defect or delay in operation or transmission at any website, or wireless calling service, interrupted or unavailable network, server or other conditions, (c) failure of any entry to be received by Sponsor because of technical problems, telephone service problems, human error, or wireless calling service, (d) mechanical, technical, computer, hardware or software errors, malfunctions, or failures of any kind, or natural disasters or acts of God or man, which may limit an entrant’s ability to participate in the Sweepstakes, (e) communication line, hardware and/or software failures, malfunction of phones (including wireless phones/handsets), phone lines, other communications malfunctions, unavailable network connections, cellular equipment towers, telephone systems or wireless service, (f) damage to any computer (software or hardware) resulting from participation in the Sweepstakes, or damage to mobile phone or other PDA device, (g) theft or destruction of, tampering with, unauthorized access to, or alteration of entries and/or entry information, (h) entries that are late, lost, damaged, illegible, and/or unintelligible (or any combination thereof), or (i) any change of email address, mailing address, telephone number and/or any other contact information provided by entrant. Any expenses incurred by the entrant during the entry process are the sole responsibility of each entrant and the Sponsor will not issue reimbursement for any expenses. Disputes: By entering the Sweepstakes, entrants agree that: (a) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or connected with the Sweepstakes, or prize awarded, will be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action; (b) any and all claims, judgments and awards will be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering the Sweepstakes but in no event attorneys’ fees; and (c) under no circumstances will any entrant be permitted to obtain any award for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental or consequential damages and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses. All entrants agree, by participation in the Sweepstakes, to submit to the personal jurisdiction of the courts of Missouri. Missouri law will govern this Sweepstakes, without regard to Missouri’s choice of law rules. The federal and state courts located in Missouri will be the exclusive forum for any dispute regarding any Rule or activity associated with the Sweepstakes. Official Rules: To request a copy of the Rules, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to WDAF, Kansas Speedway Contest, 3030 Summit, Kansas City, MO 64108, by April 22nd, 2018. Written copies of these Rules are also available online atwww.fox4kc.comor during normal business hours (7:30 am – 4:30 pm CT) at WDAF’s business offices. Names of Winners: For a list of prize winners, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope to WDAF, Kansas Speedway Contest, 3030 Summit, Kansas City, MO, or appear in person at that location between normal business hours (7:30 am – 4:30 pm CT) after April 22nd, 2018. Requests for winners list must be received by May 30, 2018. Rights Reserved: The content, information, data, designs and code associated with the Sweepstakes and Sweepstakes website are protected by intellectual property and other laws. Any unauthorized use of copyrighted materials, trademarks, or any other intellectual property of Sponsors and/or UPICKEM without the express written consent of its owner is strictly prohibited. UPICKEM is a trademark of Second Street Media, Inc. Sponsor: WDAF, 3030 Summit, Kansas City, MO 64108. Prize Provider: Kansas Speedway.

Can’t Bear the Heat 2018 Sweepstakes

Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN, NOR WILL A PURCHASE IMPROVE ONE’S CHANCES OF WINNING.

ALL FORMS MUST BE FILLED OUT COMPLETELY AND TRUTHFULLY. FAILURE TO COMPLETE THE ENTRY FORM AND PROVIDE TRUTHFUL AND PERTINENT INFORMATION MAY RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE SWEEPSTAKES. DISQUALIFICATION IS IN THE SOLE DISCRETION OF SPONSOR.

WDAF will conduct the Can’t Bear the Heat 2018 Sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) in accordance with these Official Rules (“Rules”). Participation in the Sweepstakes constitutes entrant’s full and unconditional agreement to, and acceptance of, these Rules. The Sweepstakes is intended for play in the United States only and is void where prohibited and outside the Sweepstakes area set forth below. Do not participate if you are not eligible and located in the United States at the time of entry.

Eligibility:Entrants must be legal US residents of Missouri or Kansas and reside within 50 miles of the Fox4 studios at 3030 Summit, Kansas City, MO 64108 (the “Sweepstakes Area”). Each entrant must also, as of April 1, 2018, own a single-family dwelling within the Sweepstakes area with central air conditioning. Entrants must be least 18 years old or older and have lawful access to the internet and a valid email address at time of entry. Employees of WDAF (“Sponsor”) and of its parent and affiliated companies, of Climate Control Heating & Cooling, Inc. (the Sweepstakes’ “Participating Sponsor”), and of the promotional agencies and advertising agencies associated with this Sweepstakes, as well as employees of other television or radio stations, and members of the immediate families of all such persons are not eligible to participate and win. The term “immediate family” includes spouses, siblings, parents, children, grandparents and grandchildren, and any other person residing at the same household whether or not related. Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein. Sweepstakes Period: The Sweepstakes begins on or about Monday, April 2nd, 2018 at 12:01 am CT and ends at 11:59 pm CT on April 30th, 2018 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Sweepstakes Entry: fox4kc.com/category/contests/or to www.cantbeartheheat.comand accurately complete the official entry form on To enter the Sweepstakes, go toor toand accurately complete the official entry form on http://www.cantbeartheheat.com . Entries must be received during the Sweepstakes Period. All received entries become the property of WDAF and will not be returned. Entrants must use their own name. Limit one entry per person and per email address; subsequent entries from the same person (even if using different email addresses) or a single email address will be disqualified if discovered by Sponsor. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. Entrants may be required to become registered users of the WDAF website. Registration is free. Only one registered account per entry. If multiple accounts are detected for a single entrant, the accounts will be void and the entries disqualified at Sponsor’s sole discretion. If there is a dispute as to the identity of an entrant, the authorized account holder of the email address used to enter will be deemed to be the entrant. The “authorized account holder” is the natural person assigned an email address by an Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted address. Potential winner may be required to show proof of being the authorized account holder. The information that you provide in connection with the Sweepstakes will be used by Sponsor in accordance with its Privacy Policy, which is found at privacy.tribune.com and which may be updated from time to time. Winner Selection & Prize: One winner will be randomly selected from all eligible entries on or about April 4th, 2018, subject to eligibility verification and compliance with these Rules. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries. The winner will receive a grand prize an Amana ASX13 Series A/C with matching coil. Prize consists of the air conditioning unit and coil plus tear out of old unit and installation of new unit. The approximate retail value (“ARV”) of the air conditioner and coil is $4,000 and for the labor is $686 for a total ARV of $4,686.00. If prize value is less than stated ARV because of variables involved in tearing out old unit and installing new unit, difference in prize value will not be awarded. Prize provided by Participating Sponsor and must be installed at a home located within the Sweepstakes Area. Winner Notifications : Sponsor will attempt to notify the Sweepstakes winner by email or phone. The winner must have a valid email address where they can be notified. If a winner is unreachable or fails to respond to WDAF’s initial notification attempt within three days or if winner is found to be ineligible or otherwise not in compliance with the Rules or if winner fails to provide identification or provide required documents by the deadlines set by Sponsor, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prize to an alternate winner selected at random from among remaining eligible entrants. If Sponsor cannot verify winner, Sponsor reserves the right not to award the prize. All results are unofficial until winner is verified. Prize Acceptance/Restrictions: Winner is subject to verification by WDAF of the winner’s name, age, address, phone number, and Social Security number (where the prize value is equal to or greater than $600.00). The winner must allow for the install within 8 weeks of winning or forfeit the prize. No attic or crawl space installations. Must be replacing an existing system – this is not installing new central air and/or duct work. If the winner would like to upgrade to a higher efficiency air conditioning unit than the prize air conditioner, the winner may choose to do so and pay the equivalent retail cost difference between unit awarded as prize and upgraded unit. In order to claim his or her prize, winner must appear in person at the business offices of WDAF, located at 3030 Summit, Kansas City, MO during regular business hours on business days by no later than June 15th, 2018. Winner will also be required to make home available and accessible to air conditioner removal and installation personnel as reasonably required byParticipating Sponsor and to sign any documents Participating Sponsor may require to perform removal and installation. Winner will be required to sign an Affidavit of Eligibility/Release of Liability and Publicity, provide a valid Kansas or Missouri Driver’s License or picture ID, and may be required to provide a completed W-9, per Section 8 below. Prize cannot be redeemed for cash or substituted for any other items by any winner. Prize is non-assignable and non-transferrable. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a comparable prize of like or greater value, including cash, for any prize, for any reason. Cost of transportation, where applicable, and any other cost not specifically included in the prize are the sole responsibility of the winner. Properly claimed prize will be awarded, but in no event will Sponsor award more prizes than are provided for in these Rules. Publicity Release: By participating in the Sweepstakes, each entrant acknowledges that his/her entry in the Sweepstakes constitutes that entrant’s consent to use, publish, reproduce and for all purposes in connection with the Sweepstakes, including publicity, promotion and advertising, in any media (including without limitation, the Internet, television or offline promotions), entrant’s name, likeness, photograph, voice, opinions, and/or hometown and state, and any portion thereof, each extending throughout the universe and in perpetuity without further compensation, credit or right of review or approval, except where prohibited by law. Taxes: Any valuation of the prize stated above is based on available information provided to WDAF, and the value of any prize awarded to a winner may be reported for tax purposes as required by law. All taxes, including federal, state, and local taxes, are the sole responsibility of the winner. The winner will be sent a 1099 form from Participating Sponsor –Climate Control Heating & Cooling, Inc. – at the end of the calendar year, and a copy of such form should be filed with the IRS. Winner must provide Sponsor with valid identification, and a valid taxpayer identification number or Social Security number for total prizes valued at $600.00 or more, before any prize will be awarded. Sponsor will have the right, but not the obligation, to require any winner to complete and submit an IRS form W-9. Sponsor reserves the right to withhold prize until the completed W‑9 form is received. Conditions: Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend this Sweepstakes or any portion hereof, or to disqualify any individual implicated in any of the following actions, if: (a) infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, actions by entrants, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes that, in Sponsor’s sole opinion, corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Sweepstakes, (b) the Sweepstakes or any website associated therewith (or any portion thereof) becomes corrupted or does not allow the proper processing of entries per these Rules, (c) the Sweepstakes becomes corrupted due to interruption in wireless calling devices or wireless service for any reason, or (d) the Sweepstakes is otherwise not capable of running as planned. If Sponsor terminates the Sweepstakes, it will determine the winner by random drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect entries received as of the termination date. If Sponsor terminates or modifies the Sweepstakes, Sponsor will post notice on the official Sweepstakes website. By entering, entrants represent that they are eligible and agree to be bound by and comply with the Rules and the decisions of any judges, which are final on all matters pertaining to the Sweepstakes. If Sponsor learns that any entrant has attempted to tamper with this Sweepstakes in any way or used fraudulent means to participate in and/or win the Sweepstakes, that entrant will be disqualified. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entrant at any time, for any reason, including, without limitation, language, activities or behavior deemed inappropriate. If a dispute arises regarding compliance with these Official Rules, Sponsor may consider, in its sole discretion, data reasonably available to Sponsor through information technology systems in Sponsor’s control, but Sponsor shall not be obligated to consider any data or other information collected from any other source. Sponsor and its advertising and promotion agencies are not responsible for cancellations, postponements, or delays in the Sweepstakes. Other than the prize received by the winner, no entrant will be entitled to receive any wages, benefits, fees or other compensation whatsoever as a result of participating in the Sweepstakes. Sponsor will have the sole discretion to administer the Sweepstakes and interpret and apply the Rules. This Sweepstakes is not intended for gambling. If Sponsor determines that an entrant is using the Sweepstakes for gambling purposes, such entrant may be disqualified and reported to the authorities. Neither the failure of Sponsor to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Rules nor the failure, delay or omission by Sponsor in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent of Sponsor’s right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance. If there is a conflict between any term of the Rules and any marketing or entry material used in connection with the Sweepstakes, the terms of the Rules will govern. Indemnification/Hold Harmless: By participating, entrants agree: (a) to release, discharge, and hold harmless Sponsor,Participating Sponsor, and their respective affiliates, parents, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotion agencies, and all of their officers, directors, employees, representatives, and agents (the “Released Parties”) from all liability, injuries, losses or damages of any kind to persons, including but not limited to invasion of privacy (under appropriation, intrusion, public disclosure of private facts, false light in the public eye or other legal theory), defamation, slander, libel, violation of right of publicity, infringement of trademark, copyright, or other intellectual property rights, death or property damage resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from the acceptance, delivery, possession, misuse or use of a prize (including any travel or activity related thereto), or from participation in and/or entry into or creation of an entry for the Sweepstakes and/or the broadcast or exploitation or use of an entry or any other Sweepstakes-related activity; and (b) that the Released Parties have neither made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation or guaranty, expressed or implied, in fact or in law, relating to any prize. In consideration for his or her participation in the Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees to hold harmless and indemnify the Released Parties from any and all claims, demands and/or causes of action of any nature or kind whatsoever, whether presently known or unknown, foreseen or unforeseen, that arise out of the entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes, including attorneys’ fees. Limitation of Liability: The Released Parties are not responsible or liable for: (a) any incorrect or inaccurate entry information or other errors in the printing, offering or administration of the Sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize, (b) any error, omission, interruption, defect or delay in operation or transmission at any website, or wireless calling service, interrupted or unavailable network, server or other conditions, (c) failure of any entry to be received by Sponsor due to technical problems, telephone service problems, human error, or wireless calling service, (d) mechanical, technical, computer, hardware or software errors, malfunctions, or failures of any kind, including but not limited to failed, incomplete, garbled, or delayed transmission of entries, traffic congestion, viruses, sabotage, satellite failures, electrical outages, on telephone lines, on the Internet, at any website, or application or lost or unavailable network connections or natural disasters or acts of God or man, which may limit an entrant’s ability to participate in the Sweepstakes, (e) communication line, hardware and/or software failures, malfunction of phones (including wireless phones/handsets), phone lines, other communications malfunctions, unavailable network connections, cellular equipment towers, telephone systems or wireless service, (f) damage to any computer (software or hardware) resulting from participation in the Sweepstakes, or damage to mobile phone or other PDA device, (g) theft or destruction of, tampering with, unauthorized access to, or alteration of entries and/or entry information, (h) entries that are late, lost, stolen, damaged, illegible, and/or unintelligible (or any combination thereof), or (i) any change of email address, mailing address, telephone number and/or any other contact information provided by entrant. Any expenses incurred by the entrant during the entry process are the sole responsibility of each entrant and the Sponsor will not issue reimbursement for any expenses. Disputes: By entering the Sweepstakes, entrants agree that: (a) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or connected with the Sweepstakes, or prize awarded, will be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action; (b) any and all claims, judgments and awards will be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering the Sweepstakes but in no event attorneys’ fees; and (c) under no circumstances will any entrant be permitted to obtain any award for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental, attorneys’ fees, or consequential damages and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses. Some jurisdictions do not allow for limitations on the ability to pursue class action remedies, or certain kinds of damages, and so these limitations may not apply to you. All entrants agree, by participation in the Sweepstakes, to submit to the personal jurisdiction of the state and federal courts located in Missouri. Missouri law will govern this Sweepstakes, without regard Missouri’s choice of law rules. The state and federal courts located in Missouri will be the exclusive forum for any dispute regarding any Rule or activity associated with the Sweepstakes. Official Rules:To request a copy of the Rules, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to WDAF, located at 3030 Summit, Kansas City, MO 64108, by May 30th, 2018. Written copies of these Rules are also available online at To request a copy of the Rules, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to WDAF, located at 3030 Summit, Kansas City, MO 64108, by May 30, 2018. Written copies of these Rules are also available online at http://www.fox4kc.com or during normal business hours (8:30 am – 4:30pm CT) at WDAF’s business offices. Name of Winner: For the name of the prize winner, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope to WDAF, located at 3030 Summit, Kansas City, MO, or appear in person at that location between normal business hours (8:30 am – 4:30 pm CT) after April 30th, 2018. Requests for winner’s name must be received by May 30th, 2018. Rights Reserved: The content, information, data, designs and code associated with the Sweepstakes and Sweepstakes website are protected by intellectual property and other laws. Any unauthorized use of copyrighted materials, trademarks, or any other intellectual property of Sponsor and/or Dukky without the express written consent of its owner is strictly prohibited. Dukky is a trademark of DirectMail.io. Participating Sponsor: Climate Control Heating & Cooling, Inc., 937 South Brown, Liberty, MO 64068. Sponsor: WDAF, 3030 Summit, Kansas City, MO 64108.

Material Terms: Sweepstakes runs April 2nd, 2018 – April 30th, 2018 (11:59PM CT). No purchase necessary. Must be 18+ to enter, legal US resident, & reside w/in 50 miles of sponsor office at 3030 Summit in Kansas City & own single-family dwelling in sweepstakes area with central air. Void elsewhere & where prohibited. Visit fox4kc.com/category/contests to enter. 1 grand prize: Amana ASX13 Series A/C with matching coil. Includes air conditioning unit plus tear out of old unit, installation of new unit. (ARV: $4,686.00). Full rules at www.fox4kc.com.

Starlight Theatre Season Ticket Giveaway

Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN, NOR WILL A PURCHASE IMPROVE ONE’S CHANCES OF WINNING.

ALL FORMS MUST BE FILLED OUT COMPLETELY AND TRUTHFULLY. FAILURE TO COMPLETE THE ENTRY FORM AND PROVIDE TRUTHFUL AND PERTINENT INFORMATION MAY RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE SWEEPSTAKES. DISQUALIFICATION IS IN THE SOLE DISCRETION OF SPONSOR.

WDAF will conduct the Starlight Theatre Sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) in accordance with these Official Rules (“Rules”). Participation in the Sweepstakes constitutes entrant’s full and unconditional agreement to, and acceptance of, these Rules. The Sweepstakes is intended for play in the United States only, and is void where prohibited and outside the Sweepstakes area set forth below. Do not participate if you are not eligible and not located in the United States at the time of entry.

Eligibility: Entrants must be legal US residents, at least 18 years old or above, as determined by WDAF and reside in the Kansas City Designated Market Area as defined by The Nielsen Company. Employees of WDAF and of its parent and affiliated companies (collectively, the “Sponsor”), Starlight Theater, the Sweepstakes’ participating sponsors, promotional agencies and their advertising agencies, employees of other television or radio stations, and members of the immediate families of such persons are not eligible to participate and win. The term “immediate family” includes spouses, siblings, parents, children, grandparents and grandchildren, and any other person residing at the same household whether or not related. Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein. Sweepstakes Period: The Sweepstakes begins on or about, March 19, 2018 at 6:00 am CT and ends at 11:59 pm CT on April 8, 2018. Sweepstakes Entry: To enter the Sweepstakes, go to fox4kc.com/category/contests and accurately complete the official entry form. Entries must be received by 11:59 pm on April 8, 2018. All received entries become the property of WDAF and will not be returned. Entrants must use their own name. Entrants may be required to become registered users of the WDAF website. Registration is free. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. Limit one entry per person and per email address; subsequent entries from the same person (even if using different email addresses) or a single email address will be disqualified if discovered by Sponsor. Multiple entries by means of software-generated or other automated processes will be disregarded if discovered by Sponsor and may be voided in Sponsor’s sole discretion. Only one registered account per entrant. If multiple accounts are detected for a single entrant, the accounts will be voided and the entries disqualified in Sponsor’s sole discretion. If there is a dispute as to the identity of an entrant, the authorized account holder of the email address used to enter will be deemed to be the entrant. The “authorized account holder” is the natural person assigned an email address by an Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted address. Potential winner may be required to show proof of being the authorized account holder. The information that you provide in connection with the Sweepstakes will be used by Sponsor in accordance with its Privacy Policy, which is found at privacy.tribune.com and which may be updated from time to time. Winner Selection & Prizes: On or about April 9, 2018, three winners will be randomly selected from all eligible entries received. Winners will be subject to eligibility verification and compliance with these Rules. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries. One winner will receive the grand prize of two season pass tickets to the 2018 Kansas City Starlight Theatre five core Broadway season shows: On Your Feet, Dirty Dancing, The King and I, Hairspray, and Love Never Dies price level 5, middle of the plaza, Tuesday night performances. Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of grand prize: $520.00. The second prize winner will receive a family four pack of tickets to the Friday opening night performance of Cinderella on June 29, 2018 at 8 pm. ARV: $228.00. The third prize winner will receive one pair of tickets to the Friday night opening performance of Hairspray on July 27, 2018 at 8 pm. ARV: $114 . Total ARV of all prizes ARV: $862.00 Prizes provided by Starlight Theatre. All performances will be at the Starlight Theatre, 4600 Starlight Road, Kansas City, MO. Winner Notifications: Sponsor will attempt to notify the Sweepstakes winners by email. The winner must have a valid email address where they can be notified. If a winner is unreachable or fails to respond to WDAF’s initial notification attempt within 24 hours, if winner fails to provide required information and documents by deadlines established by Sponsor, or if winner is found to be ineligible or otherwise not in compliance with the Rules, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prize to an alternate winner selected at random from among remaining eligible, non-winning entrants, time permitting. If Sponsor cannot verify winner, Sponsor reserves the right not to award the prize. All results are unofficial until winners are verified. Prize Acceptance/Restrictions: Winners are subject to verification by WDAF of the winner’s name, age, address, phone number, and Social Security number (where the prize value is equal to or greater than $600.00). In order to claim his or her prize, each winner must appear in person at the business offices of WDAF, located at 3030 Summit, Kansas City, MO during regular business hours on business days by no later than May 4, 2018. Winners will be required to sign an Affidavit of Eligibility/Release of Liability and Publicity, and may be required to provide a completed W-9, per Section 9 below. Prizes cannot be redeemed for cash or substituted for any other items by any winner. Prizes are non-assignable and non-transferrable. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a comparable prize of like or greater value, including cash, for any prize, for any reason. Seat location is in the sole discretion of Sponsor. Cost of transportation, where applicable, and any other cost not specifically included in the prize is the sole responsibility of the winners. Properly claimed prizes will be awarded, but in no event will Sponsor award more prizes than are provided for in these Rules. Publicity Release: By participating in the Sweepstakes, each entrant acknowledges that his/her entry in the Sweepstakes constitutes that entrant’s consent to use, publish, reproduce and for all purposes, including publicity, promotion and advertising, in any media (including without limitation, the Internet, television or offline promotions), each winner’s name, likeness, photograph, voice, opinions, and/or hometown and state, and any portion thereof, each extending throughout the universe and in perpetuity without further compensation, credit or right of review or approval, except where prohibited by law. Taxes: Any valuation of the prizes stated above is based on available information provided to WDAF, and the value of any prize awarded to a winner may be reported for tax purposes as required by law. All taxes, including federal, state, and local taxes, are the sole responsibility of the winner. Any person winning over $600.00 in total prizes will receive a 1099 form from Sponsor at the end of the calendar year and a copy of such form should be filed with the IRS. Each winner must provide Sponsor with valid identification, and a valid taxpayer identification number or Social Security number for total prizes valued at $600.00 or more, before any prize will be awarded. Sponsor will have the right, but not the obligation, to require any winner to complete and submit an IRS form W-9. Sponsor reserves the right to withhold prizes until the completed W 9 form is received. Conditions: Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend this Sweepstakes or any portion hereof, or to disqualify any individual implicated in any of the following actions, if: (a) infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, actions by entrants, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes that, in Sponsor’s sole opinion, corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Sweepstakes, (b) the Sweepstakes or any website associated therewith (or any portion thereof) becomes corrupted or does not allow the proper processing of entries per these Rules, (c) the Sweepstakes becomes corrupted due to interruption in wireless calling devices or wireless service for any reason, or (d) the Sweepstakes is otherwise not capable of running as planned. If Sponsor terminates the Sweepstakes during the Sweepstakes Period, it will determine the winners by random drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect entries received as of the termination date. If Sponsor terminates or modifies the Sweepstakes, Sponsor will post notice on the official Sweepstakes website. By entering, entrants represent that they are eligible and agree to be bound by and comply with the Rules and the decisions of any judges, which are final on all matters pertaining to the Sweepstakes. Any entrant who attempts to tamper with this Sweepstakes in any way or use fraudulent means to participate in and/or win the Sweepstakes will be disqualified if discovered by Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entrant at any time, for any reason, including, without limitation, language, activities or behavior deemed inappropriate. If a dispute arises regarding compliance with these Rules, Sponsor may consider, in its sole discretion, data reasonably available to Sponsor through information technology systems in Sponsor’s control, but Sponsor will not be obligated to consider any data or other information collected from any other source. Sponsor and its advertising and promotion agencies are not responsible for cancellations, postponements, or delays in the Sweepstakes. Other than the prizes received by the winners, no entrant will be entitled to receive any wages, benefits, fees or other compensation whatsoever as a result of participating in the Sweepstakes. Sponsor will have the sole discretion to administer the Sweepstakes and interpret and apply the Rules. This Sweepstakes is not intended for gambling. If Sponsor determines that an entrant is using the Sweepstakes for gambling purposes, such entrant may be disqualified and reported to the authorities. Neither the failure of Sponsor to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Rules nor the failure, delay or omission by Sponsor in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent of Sponsor’s right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance. If there is any discrepancy or inconsistency between any terms or conditions of these Rules and any disclosures or other statements contained in any other Sweepstakes-related materials, including but not limited to the Sweepstakes entry forms or advertising, the terms and conditions of these Rules will govern. Indemnification/Hold Harmless: By participating, entrants agree: (a) to release, discharge, and hold harmless Sponsor, Starlight Theatre, and their respective affiliates, parents, subsidiaries, prize providers, and advertising and promotion agencies, and the officers, directors, employees, representatives, and agents of each (the “Released Parties”) from all liability, injuries, losses or damages of any kind to persons, including but not limited to invasion of privacy (under appropriation, intrusion, public disclosure of private facts, false light in the public eye or other legal theory), defamation, slander, libel, violation of right of publicity, infringement of trademark, copyright, or other intellectual property rights, death or property damage resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from the acceptance, delivery, possession, misuse or use of a prize (including any travel or activity related thereto), or from participation in and/or entry into or creation of an entry for the Sweepstakes and/or the broadcast or exploitation or use of an entry or any other Sweepstakes-related activity; and (b) that the Released Parties have neither made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation or guaranty, expressed or implied, in fact or in law, relating to any prize. In consideration for his or her participation in the Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees to hold harmless and indemnify the Released Parties from any and all claims, demands and/or causes of action of any nature or kind whatsoever, whether presently known or unknown, foreseen or unforeseen, that arise out of the entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes, including attorneys’ fees. Limitation of Liability: The Released Parties are not responsible or liable for: (a) any incorrect or inaccurate entry information or other errors in the printing, offering or administration of the Sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prizes, (b) any error, omission, interruption, defect or delay in operation or transmission at any website, or wireless calling service, interrupted or unavailable network, server or other conditions, (c) failure of any entry to be received by Sponsor because of technical problems, telephone service problems, human error, or wireless calling service, (d) mechanical, technical, computer, hardware or software errors, malfunctions, or failures of any kind, or natural disasters or acts of God or man, which may limit an entrant’s ability to participate in the Sweepstakes, (e) communication line, hardware and/or software failures, malfunction of phones (including wireless phones/handsets), phone lines, other communications malfunctions, unavailable network connections, cellular equipment towers, telephone systems or wireless service, (f) damage to any computer (software or hardware) resulting from participation in the Sweepstakes, or damage to mobile phone or other PDA device, (g) theft or destruction of, tampering with, unauthorized access to, or alteration of entries and/or entry information, (h) entries that are late, lost, damaged, illegible, and/or unintelligible (or any combination thereof), or (i) any change of email address, mailing address, telephone number and/or any other contact information provided by entrant. Any expenses incurred by the entrant during the entry process are the sole responsibility of each entrant and the Sponsor will not issue reimbursement for any expenses. Disputes: By entering the Sweepstakes, entrants agree that: (a) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or connected with the Sweepstakes, or prize awarded, will be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action; (b) any and all claims, judgments and awards will be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering the Sweepstakes but in no event attorneys’ fees; and (c) under no circumstances will any entrant be permitted to obtain any award for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental or consequential damages and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses. All entrants agree, by participation in the Sweepstakes, to submit to the personal jurisdiction of the courts of Missouri. Missouri law will govern this Sweepstakes, without regard to Missouri’s choice of law rules. The courts of Missouri will be the exclusive forum for any dispute regarding any Rule or activity associated with the Sweepstakes. Official Rules: To request a copy of the Rules, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to WDAF, located at 3030 Summit, Kansas City, MO 64108, by April 20, 2018. Written copies of these Rules are also available online at http://www.fox4kc.com or during normal business hours (7:30 am – 4:30 pm CT) at WDAF’s business offices. Names of Winners: For a list of prize winners, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope to WDAF, located at 3030 Summit, Kansas City, MO, or appear in person at that location between normal business hours (7:30 am – 4:30 pm CT) after April 14, 2018. Requests for winners list must be received by May 15, 2018. Rights Reserved: The content, information, data, designs and code associated with the Sweepstakes and Sweepstakes website are protected by intellectual property and other laws. Any unauthorized use of copyrighted materials, trademarks, or any other intellectual property of Sponsors and/or UPICKEM without the express written consent of its owner is strictly prohibited. UPICKEM is a trademark of Second Street Media, Inc. Sponsor: WDAF, 3030 Summit, Kansas City, MO 64108. Prize Provider: Starlight Theatre.

We want to see your ‘Happy First Birthday’ photos

Official Rules

No purchase necessary. One valid entry per contestant.

You must be 13 years of age or older at time of entry to be eligible for this contest. This contest is void where prohibited by law.

Winners will be notified by email. If a winner is unreachable after seven (7) days, or if that winner is unavailable for prize fulfillment, an alternate winner will be selected. If WDAF cannot find an eligible winner for the prize, that prize will not be awarded.

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

Automated voting of any kind is not allowed. Detection of said automated voting will lead to votes being voided.

Only one registered account per voter. If multiple accounts are detected for a single voter, they will be disabled and votes disqualified.

WDAF reserves the right to substitute any prize with another prize of equal or greater value.

WDAF reserves the right to restrict the local winners to only persons whose primary residence is within a 60-mile radius of the affiliate’s’ office.

Employees of WDAF, its respective parent, affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising sponsors and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of each are not eligible.

Contest entrants agree to abide by the terms of these Official Rules and by the decisions of the contest commissioners, which are final on all matters pertaining to the contest.

Entrants further grant to WDAF the right to use and publish their proper name and state online and in print, or any other media, in connection with the Contest.

WDAF reserves the right to use any and all information related to the Contest, including information on contestants obtained through the contest, for marketing purposes or any other purpose, unless prohibited by law.

The Contest and all of the related pages, contents and code are copyright, UPICKEM, and/or WDAF. Copying or unauthorized use of any copyrighted materials, trademarks or any other intellectual property without the express written consent of its owner is strictly prohibited.

Each winner, by acceptance of the prize, agrees to release all Sponsors, and their parent and subsidiary companies, their officers, directors, employees, agents, shareholders, affiliates, suppliers, distributors, and advertising agencies from all liability, claims, or actions of any kind whatsoever for injuries, damages, or losses to persons and property which may be sustained in connection with the receipt, ownership, or use of the prize.

UPICKEM and WDAF are not responsible for Internet crashes or slowdowns caused by network congestion, viruses, sabotage, satellite failures, phone line failures, electrical outages, natural disasters or acts of man or God.

All results posted are unofficial until winners respond to e-mail notification.

Each winner is responsible for all federal, state and local taxes and will be required to complete an IRS form W-9. Sponsor reserves the right to withhold prizes until completed form W-9 is received.

This contest is not intended for gambling. If it is determined that a contestant is using the contest for gambling purposes they will be disqualified and reported to authorities.

WDAF reserves the right to change the rules at any time.

This contest is officially sponsored by WDAF.

Price Chopper Senior Sendoffs 2018

Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN, NOR WILL A PURCHASE IMPROVE ONE’S CHANCES OF WINNING.

ALL FORMS MUST BE FILLED OUT COMPLETELY AND TRUTHFULLY. FAILURE TO COMPLETE THE ENTRY FORM AND PROVIDE TRUTHFUL AND PERTINENT INFORMATION MAY RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE SWEEPSTAKES. DISQUALIFICATION IS IN THE SOLE DISCRETION OF SPONSOR.

WDAF will conduct the Price Chopper Senior Sendoff (“Sweepstakes”) in accordance with these Official Rules (“Rules”). Participation in the Sweepstakes constitutes entrant’s full and unconditional agreement to, and acceptance of, these Rules. The Sweepstakes is intended for play in the United States only, and is void where prohibited and outside the Sweepstakes area set forth below. Do not participate if you are not eligible and not located in the United States at the time of entry.

Eligibility: Entrants must be legal US residents, at least 18 years old or above, as determined by WDAF and reside in the Kansas City Designated Market Area as defined by The Nielsen Company. Employees of WDAF and of its parent and affiliated companies (collectively, the “Sponsor”), Price Chopper, the Sweepstakes’ participating sponsors, promotional agencies and their advertising agencies, employees of other television or radio stations, and members of the immediate families of such persons are not eligible to participate and win. The term “immediate family” includes spouses, siblings, parents, children, grandparents and grandchildren, and any other person residing at the same household whether or not related. Winning the prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein. Sweepstakes Period: The Sweepstakes begins on or about, April 9, 2018 at 6:00 am CT and ends at 11:59 pm CT on May 6, 2018 (“Sweepstakes Period”). Sweepstakes Entry: To enter the Sweepstakes, go to fox4kc.com/category/contests and accurately complete the official entry form. Entries must be received by 11:59 pm on May 6, 2018. All received entries become the property of WDAF and will not be returned. Entrants must use their own name. Entrants may be required to become registered users of the WDAF website. Registration is free. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. Limit one entry per person and per email address; subsequent entries from the same person (even if using different email addresses) or a single email address will be disqualified if discovered by Sponsor. Multiple entries by means of software-generated or other automated processes will be disregarded if discovered by Sponsor and may be voided in Sponsor’s sole discretion. Only one registered account per entrant. If multiple accounts are detected for a single entrant, the accounts will be voided and the entries disqualified in Sponsor’s sole discretion. If there is a dispute as to the identity of an entrant, the authorized account holder of the email address used to enter will be deemed to be the entrant. The “authorized account holder” is the natural person assigned an email address by an Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted address. Potential winner may be required to show proof of being the authorized account holder. The information that you provide in connection with the Sweepstakes will be used by Sponsor in accordance with its Privacy Policy, which is found at privacy.tribune.com and which may be updated from time to time. Winner Selection & Prize: On or about May 7, 2018, one winner will be randomly selected from all eligible entries received. Winner will be subject to eligibility verification and compliance with these Rules. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries. One winner will receive a $450 Price Chopper gift card. Prize provided by Price Chopper. Winner Notifications: Sponsor will attempt to notify the Sweepstakes winner by email or phone. The winner must have a valid email address where they can be notified. If the winner is unreachable or fails to respond to WDAF’s initial notification attempt within 24 hours, if winner fails to provide required information and documents by deadlines established by Sponsor, or if winner is found to be ineligible or otherwise not in compliance with the Rules, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prize to an alternate winner selected at random from among remaining eligible entrants, time permitting. If Sponsor cannot verify winner, Sponsor reserves the right not to award the prize. All results are unofficial until winner is verified. Prize Acceptance/Restrictions: Winner is subject to verification by WDAF of the winner’s name, age, address, phone number, and Social Security number (where the prize value is equal to or greater than $600.00). In order to claim his or her prize, each winner must appear in person at the business offices of WDAF, located at 3030 Summit, Kansas City, MO during regular business hours on business days by no later than May 11, 2018. Winner will be required to sign an Affidavit of Eligibility/Release of Liability and Publicity, and may be required to provide a completed W-9, per Section 9 below. Prize cannot be redeemed for cash or substituted for any other items by winner. Prize is non-assignable and non-transferrable. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a comparable prize of like or greater value, including cash, for prize, for any reason. Gift card subject to terms and conditions thereon. Cost of transportation, where applicable, and any other cost not specifically included in the prize is the sole responsibility of the winner. Properly claimed prize will be awarded, but in no event will Sponsor award more prizes than are provided for in these Rules. Publicity Release: By participating in the Sweepstakes, each entrant acknowledges that his/her entry in the Sweepstakes constitutes that entrant’s consent to use, publish, reproduce and for all purposes, including publicity, promotion and advertising, in any media (including without limitation, the Internet, television or offline promotions), winner’s name, likeness, photograph, voice, opinions, and/or hometown and state, and any portion thereof, each extending throughout the universe and in perpetuity without further compensation, credit or right of review or approval, except where prohibited by law. Taxes: Any valuation of the prize stated above is based on available information provided to WDAF, and the value of prize awarded to the winner may be reported for tax purposes as required by law. All taxes, including federal, state, and local taxes, are the sole responsibility of the winner. Any person winning over $600.00 in total prizes from WDAF in a calendar year will be sent a 1099 form from Sponsor at the end of the calendar year and a copy of such form should be filed with the IRS. Winner must provide Sponsor with valid identification, and a valid taxpayer identification number or Social Security number for total prizes valued at $600.00 or more, before prize will be awarded. Sponsor will have the right, but not the obligation, to require winner to complete and submit an IRS form W-9. Sponsor reserves the right to withhold prize until the completed W 9 form is received. Conditions: Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend this Sweepstakes or any portion hereof, or to disqualify any individual implicated in any of the following actions, if: (a) infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, actions by entrants, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes that, in Sponsor’s sole opinion, corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Sweepstakes, (b) the Sweepstakes or any website associated therewith (or any portion thereof) becomes corrupted or does not allow the proper processing of entries per these Rules, (c) the Sweepstakes becomes corrupted due to interruption in wireless calling devices or wireless service for any reason, or (d) the Sweepstakes is otherwise not capable of running as planned. If Sponsor terminates the Sweepstakes during the Sweepstakes Period, it will determine the winner by random drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect entries received as of the termination date. If Sponsor terminates or modifies the Sweepstakes, Sponsor will post notice on the official Sweepstakes website. By entering, entrants represent that they are eligible and agree to be bound by and comply with the Rules and the decisions of any judges, which are final on all matters pertaining to the Sweepstakes. Any entrant who attempts to tamper with this Sweepstakes in any way or use fraudulent means to participate in and/or win the Sweepstakes will be disqualified if discovered by Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entrant at any time, for any reason, including, without limitation, language, activities or behavior deemed inappropriate. If a dispute arises regarding compliance with these Rules, Sponsor may consider, in its sole discretion, data reasonably available to Sponsor through information technology systems in Sponsor’s control, but Sponsor will not be obligated to consider any data or other information collected from any other source. Sponsor and its advertising and promotion agencies are not responsible for cancellations, postponements, or delays in the Sweepstakes. Other than the prize received by the winner, no entrant will be entitled to receive any wages, benefits, fees or other compensation whatsoever as a result of participating in the Sweepstakes. Sponsor will have the sole discretion to administer the Sweepstakes and interpret and apply the Rules. This Sweepstakes is not intended for gambling. If Sponsor determines that an entrant is using the Sweepstakes for gambling purposes, such entrant may be disqualified and reported to the authorities. Neither the failure of Sponsor to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Rules nor the failure, delay or omission by Sponsor in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent of Sponsor’s right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance. If there is any discrepancy or inconsistency between any terms or conditions of these Rules and any disclosures or other statements contained in any other Sweepstakes-related materials, including but not limited to the Sweepstakes entry forms or advertising, the terms and conditions of these Rules will govern. Indemnification/Hold Harmless: By participating, entrants agree: (a) to release, discharge, and hold harmless Sponsor, Price Chopper, and their respective affiliates, parents, subsidiaries, prize providers, and advertising and promotion agencies, and the officers, directors, employees, representatives, and agents of each (the “Released Parties”) from all liability, injuries, losses or damages of any kind to persons, including but not limited to invasion of privacy (under appropriation, intrusion, public disclosure of private facts, false light in the public eye or other legal theory), defamation, slander, libel, violation of right of publicity, infringement of trademark, copyright, or other intellectual property rights, death or property damage resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from the acceptance, delivery, possession, misuse or use of prize (including any travel or activity related thereto), or from participation in and/or entry into or creation of an entry for the Sweepstakes and/or the broadcast or exploitation or use of an entry or any other Sweepstakes-related activity; and (b) that the Released Parties have neither made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation or guaranty, expressed or implied, in fact or in law, relating to any prize. In consideration for his or her participation in the Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees to hold harmless and indemnify the Released Parties from any and all claims, demands and/or causes of action of any nature or kind whatsoever, whether presently known or unknown, foreseen or unforeseen, that arise out of the entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes, including attorneys’ fees. Limitation of Liability: The Released Parties are not responsible or liable for: (a) any incorrect or inaccurate entry information or other errors in the printing, offering or administration of the Sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize, (b) any error, omission, interruption, defect or delay in operation or transmission at any website, or wireless calling service, interrupted or unavailable network, server or other conditions, (c) failure of any entry to be received by Sponsor because of technical problems, telephone service problems, human error, or wireless calling service, (d) mechanical, technical, computer, hardware or software errors, malfunctions, or failures of any kind, or natural disasters or acts of God or man, which may limit an entrant’s ability to participate in the Sweepstakes, (e) communication line, hardware and/or software failures, malfunction of phones (including wireless phones/handsets), phone lines, other communications malfunctions, unavailable network connections, cellular equipment towers, telephone systems or wireless service, (f) damage to any computer (software or hardware) resulting from participation in the Sweepstakes, or damage to mobile phone or other PDA device, (g) theft or destruction of, tampering with, unauthorized access to, or alteration of entries and/or entry information, (h) entries that are late, lost, damaged, illegible, and/or unintelligible (or any combination thereof), or (i) any change of email address, mailing address, telephone number and/or any other contact information provided by entrant. Any expenses incurred by the entrant during the entry process are the sole responsibility of each entrant and the Sponsor will not issue reimbursement for any expenses. Disputes: By entering the Sweepstakes, entrants agree that: (a) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or connected with the Sweepstakes, or prize awarded, will be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action; (b) any and all claims, judgments and awards will be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering the Sweepstakes but in no event attorneys’ fees; and (c) under no circumstances will any entrant be permitted to obtain any award for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental or consequential damages and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses. The courts of Missouri will be the exclusive forum for any dispute regarding any Rule or activity associated with the Sweepstakes. All entrants agree, by participation in the Sweepstakes, to submit to the personal jurisdiction of the federal and state courts located in Missouri. Missouri law will govern this Sweepstakes, without regard to Missouri’s choice of law rules. Official Rules: To request a copy of the Rules, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to WDAF, located at 3030 Summit, Kansas City, MO 64108, by April 20, 2018. Written copies of these Rules are also available online atwww.fox4kc.comor during normal business hours (7:30 am – 4:30 pm CT) at WDAF’s business offices. Winner Name: For the name of the prize winner, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope to WDAF, located at 3030 Summit, Kansas City, MO, or appear in person at that location between normal business hours (7:30 am – 4:30 pm CT) after May 14, 2018. Requests for winner’s name must be received by May 15, 2018. Rights Reserved: The content, information, data, designs and code associated with the Sweepstakes and Sweepstakes website are protected by intellectual property and other laws. Any unauthorized use of copyrighted materials, trademarks, or any other intellectual property of Sponsors and/or UPICKEM without the express written consent of its owner is strictly prohibited. UPICKEM is a trademark of Second Street Media, Inc. Sponsor: WDAF, 3030 Summit, Kansas City, MO 64108. Prize Provider: Price Chopper.

Official Rules for Facebook Live sweepstakes

Below are Official Rules for sweepstakes conducted via Facebook Live by WDAF:

WDAF – TV

OFFICIAL RULES

FOR FACEBOOK LIVE SWEEPSTAKES GIVEAWAYS

SPONSOR

WDAF-TV, 3030 Summit Kansas City, Missouri 64108

SWEEPSTAKES DATES

From time to time, WDAF-TV will announce a sweepstakes on Facebook Live (“Sweepstakes”). Unless the sweepstakes is governed by a separate set of official rules, each Facebook Live Sweepstakes begins the moment it is announced on Facebook via the FOX4 News Kansas City page here for the first time, and ends at the time announced in the description of the Facebook Live Event on the FOX4 New Kansas City page.

The computer clock of Sponsor’s webmaster is the official timekeeping device of the Sweepstakes.

HOW TO ENTER

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.

Enter online by posting a comment on the Facebook Live post on the Spotlight Page in which the Sweepstakes is announced (“the Sweepstakes Post”). You must also have a valid Facebook account in order to submit your entry. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. Copies or other mechanical reproductions, facsimiles, entries containing technical or electronic reproductions, entries containing attached files are not eligible and will be rejected. In the event of a dispute regarding the identity of an entrant, the holder of the e-mail account associated with the Facebook Account that posted the winning entry will be deemed the person who submitted the entry. Entries become the exclusive property of Sponsor and will not be returned or acknowledged. Sponsor is not responsible for entries that are lost, late, misaddressed or misdirected due to technical or computer failures, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable internet connections, or failed incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or networks transmissions, inability to access the website or online service, or any other technical error or malfunction.

ELIGIBILITY

This sweepstakes is void where prohibited by law. This sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of Kansas and Missouri, who are age 18 or older as of the announcement of each individual Sweepstakes, and who have not won any other prize from WDAF within the 60 days preceding the announced sweepstakes. For an instance of this Sweepstakes that includes a prize that requires the winner to be 21 years of age or older, the minimum eligibility age shall be 21. Employees of other media companies (including television and radio), Sponsor and its parent corporation, subsidiaries, or affiliates, and such employees’ immediate family or household members are not eligible to enter or win the sweepstakes.

PRIZE AND WINNER SELECTION

At the time the sweepstakes is announced, the following details will also be announced in the description of the Sweepstakes Post:

the prize

the Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the prize

the time the sweepstakes ends

the number of winners that will be selected in the sweepstakes

After the entry period has concluded, all valid entries will be combined into a single pool, and from that pool winners will be selected in a random drawing within seven (7) days of the end of the Sweepstakes and contacted via Facebook comment or via private message on Facebook.

If Sponsor is unable to establish a responsive dialogue with the winner within 7 days of initial contact, (including winner’s failure to reply to a comment or message from Sponsor), an alternate winner may be selected and contacted by phone. If the alternate winner does reply within 3 days of being contacted, another alternate winner may be selected immediately.

All federal, state, and local taxes associated with the prize within the United States, as well as all other costs or expenses involved in or associated with the prize not specifically listed above, including any incidental travels or costs or amenities not set forth explicitly above or in the announcement of the sweepstakes on WDAF-TV, are the responsibility of the winner.

The prize is not replaceable if lost, stolen, or destroyed. The prize is not transferable, except at the sole discretion of Sponsor. The prize is not redeemable for cash, and it may not be substituted for another prize, except at the sole discretion of Sponsor, or as provided in these rules. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value for the prize. Any unused Prize elements will be forfeited. Any difference between actual value and stated ARV will not be awarded. Sponsor will not replace any lost or stolen tickets, vouchers or certificates or similar items once they are in the prize winner’s possession. Any hotel accommodations are subject to availability and blackout dates; entrants are encouraged to contact the hotel directly or visit the hotel’s website for more information.

Prizes are awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied, by Sponsor. While prizes for Sweepstakes conducted by WDAF may be provided by a business partner of the sponsor, the Sweepstakes is administered by WDAF-TV. Any and all questions or disputes regarding selection of winners shall be directed to WDAF-TV.

THE WINNER MAY BE REQUIRED TO PICK UP THE PRIZE IN PERSON AT WDAF-TV, WDAF-TV, 3030 SUMMIT KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI 64108.

The Winner may be required to present valid identification and may be required to sign a Statement of Eligibility and Liability and Publicity Release by the deadline established by Sponsor in order to receive the prize. If the winner does not fulfill these requirements, the prize will be forfeited. Winners will receive a 1099 tax form reflecting the actual value of any prize that is $600 or more.

GENERAL CONDITIONS

If for any reason, online-entry portion of this sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause which corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the sweepstakes or any portion of the sweepstakes. ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE FAIR AND LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS SWEEPSTAKES WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE SWEEPSTAKES. Information submitted in text message and online entries, including entrant’s phone number, name, address, e-mail address, etc., may be used by WDAF-TV for marketing or promotional purposes. Sponsor reserves the right to prohibit any entrant from participating in the Sweepstakes if, at their sole discretion, Sponsor finds such entrant to be tampering with the entry voting process or if such individual repeatedly shows a disregard for, or attempts to circumvent, these Official Rules, or acts: (a) in a manner the Sponsor determines to be not fair or equitable; (b) with an intent to annoy, threaten or harass any other entrant or Sponsor; or (c) in any other disruptive manner.

Neither the failure of Sponsor to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Official Rules nor the failure, delay or omission by Sponsor in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Official Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent of each Sponsor’s or right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance.

All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrants and Sponsor in connection with these Sweepstakes shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of California, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions.

By participating in a WDAF-TV Facebook Live Sweepstakes, you agree to have your name, photograph, voice, biographical information, and likeness used in any and all media for promotional purposes by Sponsor relating to this sweepstakes or future similar sweepstakes without further compensation or notice, except as prohibited by law.

By participating in a WDAF-TV Facebook Live Sweepstakes, you represent that you agree to be bound by these rules and the decisions of the judges and to release Sponsor, its parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind caused by any prize or resulting from your participation in this sweepstakes and your acceptance and use of any prize.

For a copy of the Official Rules or the names of winners, send a self-addressed envelope along with a letter detailing your request (including the date of the giveaway in question and the prize awarded) to “Facebook Live Sweepstakes”, WDAF-TV, 3030 Summit Kansas City, Missouri 64108. Winners’ names will be available after the winners have been verified and the prizes have been awarded.

This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook.