Grandmother, grandchildren escape burning car on Virginia interstate

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A grandmother and her family escaped a burning car on Interstate 95 in Virginia.

Video taken at the scene shows the car sitting on the shoulder of the highway engulfed in flames. Eight seconds into the video shows a small explosion and flash fire increases the amount of flames.

CBS 6 reports witnesses saw the car driving down the interstate — on fire. They signaled the driver, a 51-year-old grandmother, to pull over. The grandmother, her 21-year-old daughter in law, an 18-year-old and a two-year-old managed to get out before sustaining any injuries.