Man charged with murder, accused of shooting woman in KCK Lowe’s parking lot

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday that it charged a Bonner Springs man with first-degree murder related to the death of a woman last Sunday. George Daniel Lingenfelser, 28, is accused of fatally shooting 29-year-old Janet Billings in a Lowe’s parking lot located at 6900 State Avenue.

Police were sent to the crime scene at about 12:30 Sunday afternoon after receiving a tip that someone had been shot. Police previously said that hours after the shooting a suspect had turned himself, and investigators didn’t believe Billings’ murder was a random act of violence.

“Definitely a scary situation. I can say we don’t believe this was just a random act, nobody was just coming up here looking for somebody to shoot,” Officer Tom Tomasic said.

On Monday, Billings’ relatives told FOX 4 her death is going to leave the family at a loss.

“We’re not going to have a wedding for her, we’re not going to have nieces or nephews or none of that. It’s all been taken from us,” R.J. Billings, the victim’s brother said.

Lingenfelser is being held in the Wyandotte County Detention Center on a $750,000 bond.

