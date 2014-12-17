× KC man charged with 60 counts of burglary, theft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man has been charged with five dozen felony counts in connection with 34 home burglaries he allegedly committed while on parole for burglary, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Wednesday.

Roy E. Samuels, 64, faces one count of burglary 1st degree, 33 counts of burglary 2nd degree and 26 counts of theft.

According to court records, Samuels was wearing GPS monitoring devices because he had been paroled from prison. Those devices, according to monitoring company records, placed him in the homes where burglaries occurred in 2013. Witnesses also told police that Samuels was an active burglar; one witness who had used checks stolen in burglaries connected to Samuels said she knew a man named Black was committing multiple burglaries per week in a green Explorer. When, in the presence of police, she called that person and the voice message used the name Roy and the phone number, police found, was connected to the suspect.

Prosecutors requested a cash bond of $250,000.