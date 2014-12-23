Pet safety urged for holidays

ST. LOUIS — The holidays are a fun time for animals as well as people, but the Humane Society of Missouri is urging pet owners to keep them safe during the Christmas season.

The Humane Society says pets should not be fed foods they are not used to eating. Chocolate is especially forbidden since it can be fatal for some dogs. Bones from poultry and ham can get lodged in the animal’s throat or damage the stomach or intestine.

It isn’t just foods. Poinsettia, mistletoe and other holiday plants can be toxic for pets and should be kept out of reach. Tinsel, ornaments and lights can also be hazardous for pets.

The commotion of a holiday gathering can also be stressful, so owners may want to keep pets in a quiet area.