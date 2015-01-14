× Police question man in connection to 3-yr-old girl shot in stomach

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police have taken a man into custody, who they believe owned the gun which shot three-year-old Ta’Riyah Davis last week.

Officers have arrested the man, who they have been searching for since the incident, because they believe he is the owner of the gun involved in the shooting of Davis. He is currently on a 24-hour investigative hold for questioning. Police say prosecutors are looking into possible charges.

On Wednesday afternoon, January 7, Davis was shot inside her home on Kansas City’s east side, near Chestnut and East 38th Street. The little girl was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Her mother called 911 and reported that her daughter had shot herself in the abdomen.

Davis’ mother told police she was asleep in the front bedroom and awoke to the sound of a gunshot, and ran to find her three and five-year-old children in the back bedroom. She said she saw the three-year-old had a revolver and had been shot. She called police and during questioning, told them the gun belonged to her boyfriend.

Davis’ five-year-old brother told police he found the gun behind a mirror on the fireplace mantel, in the living room. He told officers he took the gun into the back bedroom, where his sister was shot.

According to police the gun was a .38 special which was loaded with five live rounds and one spent shell casing.

The case remains under investigation as officers haven’t yet to determine whether the child was accidentally by her brother or if she had shot herself.

Davis’ grandmother, Dana Ward, told FOX 4 last Wednesday the bullet damaged the little girl’s liver and kidneys.

“I know she’s out of surgery, she’s still alive and that’s the greatest thing ever and I know we believe in the Lord, so he’s going to pull her through,” Ward had said.

