Does “John Wick” light it up? Does “Dracula” have bite? “Ouiji” predictable? Home Video Popcorn Bag reviews!

JOHN WICK (R)

LionsGate Entertainment

RUSS

If you want your movie to be packed with action, why not have a stuntman direct it? That’s was what Keanu Reeves’ decided when he got the script for “John Wick,” a brutally violent R-rated shoot-‘em-up about a retired hit man drawn back into the game by Russian mobsters who've wronged him.

SHAWN

Keanu Reeves is the best he’s been since ‘The Matrix.’ Directed with skill by Keanu’s ‘Matrix’ stunt double, ‘John Wick’ is an action delight despite the paper thin storyline. But it's a real blast to watch.

RUSS

Chad Stahelski, Reeves’ stunt double on the “Matrix” trilogy, piles on endless scenes of highly choreographed mayhem and delivers them at a very brisk pace. There really isn't a believable moment in this cartoonish revenge flick, but for action fans, “John Wick” is a decadent guilty pleasure.

SHAWN

"John Wick" is almost too good to be a guilty pleasure. It's definite a B-action movie classic. And the extras are pretty nifty as well.

RUSS: 4 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

DRACULA UNTOLD (PG-13)

Universal Pictures

SHAWN

"'Dracula Untold" is an origins story. It's all about the adventures of a young Dracula. Basically, it’s a love story dwarfed by the massive and many battle scenes. The blu-ray version is loaded with extras including The Land of Dracula which is an exclusive interactive map that takes fans deep into Dracula’s mysterious world.

RUSS: Didn't screen

SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags

OUIJI (PG-13)

Universal Pictures

SHAWN

"Ouiji" is a formulaic horror movie that's more suspenseful than it is scary. Based on alleged true experiences, five long-time friends participate (some enthusiastically, some reluctantly) in a session of the popular board game in an attempt to contact and gain a measure of closure regarding the recent passing of a close friend of the group. Instead, they inadvertently manage to summon an evil spirit. Lots of hand-held camera work and a super 8MM feel. "Ouiji" is an unappreciated good time of a movie.

RUSS: Didn't Screen

SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags

