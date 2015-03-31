Pregnant TV meteorologist calls out online bullies after they attack her appearance

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — A television meteorologist has gone public with the barrage of hate mail she received after her baby bump started to show on air.

Kristi Gordon of Global BC read some of the offensive emails, tweets and Facebook posts on television as her co-hosts crumpled each of them up.

Gordon wrote:

No matter how rational or confident you are, the mean things people say can have an impact. The negative thoughts seep in when you don’t even realize it. Even a little joking comment could do some damage. Hopefully this can help us all be more aware of our impact on others.

Gordon wrote extensively about the experience on her station’s website.

