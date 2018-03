This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Family Conservancy has a simple but crucial message for all parents: "talk, read and play" with your child every day. Studies suggest early exposure to language and literacy can help your child be ready for school. Parenting expert Debbie Karlstrand revealed a few ways for parents to add more communication time with children. 39.099727 -94.578567 Filed in: Guests, Mornings Topics: the family conservancy Facebook

