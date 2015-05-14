KCPD recognizes fallen officers in memorial service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Police department recognized fallen officers at a memorial service Thursday morning.

The ceremony recognized 119 officers who were killed on the job over the past 135 years.

The service was held at the police headquarters near 11th and Locust.

Police Chief Darryl Forte said the 1920's was the deadliest decade for the department. Three or more officers were killed on the job each year. Police have since been equipped with bullet proof vests and other gear to help keep them safe.

Officials said officers have a tough job handling dangerous situations on a daily basis, which makes it even more important for the police to build a strong relationship with the community.