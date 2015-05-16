One killed in shooting near CoCo Key Water Resort

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities say that one person was killed and another injured after a shooting incident near the CoCo Key Water Resort on Saturday afternoon.

Kansas City, Missouri, Police say that the shooting occurred near—but was not connected to—the water park, located inside the Adams Mark Hotel at 9103 East 39th Street.

The injured shooting victim was taken to an area hospital in a private vehicle. Authorities say that their injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Police say that all children at the water park are safe. Parents are asked to pick up their children at Denny's. The hotel lobby is still open to patrons and visitors.

Authorities have no suspects in the shooting, which remains under investigation.