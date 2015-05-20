Police: Man who failed to register as sex offender in Clay County tries to get into Northland school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Aaron S. Finney, 34, appeared in Clay County Court Wednesday afternoon, charged with failure to register as a sex offender.

Authorities were alerted to Finney on Monday, when Clay County Sheriff's Office received a call to Northgate Middle School about a suspicious party. They couldn't find anyone at the school when they got there, but soon made contact with Finney, who they say admitted being at the school because he thought he had seen his dead husband near there, according to the probable cause statement.

They ran a background check on Finney, which showed a warrant out of the Chicago, Illinois area, for failure to register as an offender.

Finney told authorities he was a registered sex offender.

A witness at Northgate said she saw Finney on school grounds a few days earlier, walking around and attempting to open doors on the east side of the building. After looking over surveillance video, Northgate school security said Finney entered Northgate Middle School through the main entrance on Monday, but because the interior doors were locked, he was not able to go any further into the school. There were four or five children in the vestibule area at the time.

"I was pleased to know they were on it real quick," said Quadra Barnes, a parent who was at the school picking up her son.

Under normal circumstances, for someone to get into the school, they must hand over a driver's license. The school has a system that will compare the visitor's information to the national sex offender database and trespass list. In Finney's case, it didn't even get to that point.

Officials say Finney has been living directly across the street from Northgate Middle School, which isn't allowed for a registered sex offender.

"That's real close to the school and to children," said Barnes.

According to Clay County, Finney has never reported to the Clay County Sheriff's Office to report as a sex offender.