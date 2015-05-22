Police still searching for KCMO woman 30 years after disappearance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police said Friday in a press release that they are still searching for Jody Ledkins who went missing 30 years ago.

According to police, Ledkins called her mother on May 23, 1985 and said she was headed home from her friend's home, but she never showed up.

Police said Ledkins was last seen walking on Winchester from 14th Street in 1985. She was headed north.

In the press release police said they suspect Ledkins could have been going to her boyfriend's house located in the 700 block of Cambridge. Police said they suspect foul play in the case.

When she disappeared in 1985, Ledkins was described as 5' 1" tall and weighed 90 pounds. According to police, she had blonde hair and blue eyes. Ledkins wore glasses , had a small mole under her chin, a large birthmark under her arm, an appendectomy scar and “perfect” teeth.

Ledkins mother has since moved out of state, but she is still seeking the whereabouts of her daughter, who would now be 44 years old.

Police ask that anyone with any information please call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

Click here for a list of people who have been reported missing in the Kansas City area.