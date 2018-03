Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- More than 20 years ago, "Jurassic Park" stomped the box office with its special effects and iconic score. Now the highly anticipated "Jurassic World" is headed to theaters . Bryce Dallas Howard who plays a leading role sat down with FOX 4's Shawn Edwards to chat about her character, the film and what she remembers most from the first movie.