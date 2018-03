Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Fathers are more engaged with their children than they have been in the past according to Debbie Karlstrand. But for those who think they might not be spending enough quality time with their children, Karlstrand says there's a bunch of fun activities dad can do with the family.

If you would like more information about becoming a more engaging father you can contact the Family Conservancy at (913) 342-1110.