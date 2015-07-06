Boy sad over his future because he’s gay gets comfort, reassurance from Hillary Clinton

NEW YORK — Boosting her social media outreach to younger voters, Hillary Rodham Clinton is seeking to offer reassurance to gay youth in a posting that is drawing wide online attention.

On the Facebook page for Humans of New York, there’s an unnamed boy with a tearful expression and the caption, “I’m homosexual and I’m afraid about what my future will be and that people won’t like me.”

Hillary Clinton responded to the post and said she predicts that the future for gay youth “is going to be amazing” and that they will surprise themselves about the “incredible things” they will do.

The Clinton campaign confirmed Sunday that the posting, which is signed with an “H,” came personally from the Democratic presidential candidate. The posting, made Friday, had drawn more than 68,000 “likes” as of Sunday evening.

Clinton has been seeking to embrace youth culture and gay rights activism, having put the issue of gay marriage near the forefront of her campaign.

The former secretary of state backed gay marriage in 2013 after she left the State Department. That followed President Barack Obama’s announcement during the 2012 presidential campaign that he supported gay marriage.