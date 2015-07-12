× Missouri Lt. Gov. Kinder announces gubernatorial candidacy

Missouri Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder has announced his candidacy for governor near the scene of last year’s protests in the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson.

Kinder told The Associated Press in advance of the announcement that he wanted to offer the people of Missouri a “new covenant.” He highlighted the vandalism that occurred after it was announced that a white officer wouldn’t face indictment in the August shooting death of 18-year-old Michael Brown, who was black and unarmed.

Kinder said that “state government failed all these people, failed us all in Missouri.”

Republicans appear headed for a crowded gubernatorial primary. Three other candidates already are in the race and more are expected to join.

Kinder has served as lieutenant governor since 2005. The 61-year-old is from Cape Girardeau.