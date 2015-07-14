Tips to get you moving and prevent problems associated with sitting too much

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Dr. Evelyn Haworth, health and wellness expert and inventor of the Tru-Align Body System, says too much sitting can cause lots of health problems.

According to Dr. Haworth sitting too much causes:

1. Bad posture and forward head posture

2. Neck, upper back, lower back, and hip pain

3. Impedes leg circulation

4. Increases the risk of heart and lung disease

5. Increases the risk of diabetes and obesity

6. Increases the risk of colon, endometrial and lung cancer

What can be done to counteract excessive sitting:

1. Minimum of every 45 minutes, at least stand up and stretch, better yet, walk around, and when possible, take a 10 minute exercise break

2. Sit on a stability ball instead of a chair

3. Standing desks or work stations

4. Treadmill desk