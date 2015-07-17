Popcorn Bag reviews: ‘Ant-Man’, ‘Trainwreck’, ‘Mr. Holmes’ and Lila & Eve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo -- FOX 4 film critics Shawn Edwards and Russ Simmons review Ant-Man, Trainwreck, Mr. Holmes, Lila & Eve:

ANT-MAN(PG-13)

Disney/Marvel

RUSS:

The Marvel superhero train keeps chugging along with “Ant-Man.” Kansas City favorite son Paul Rudd stars as the titular hero, who dons a high-tech suit that allows him to shrink to insect size while increasing his strength and agility.

SHAWN

In a word "Ant-Man" is phenomenal. It's the most fiercely original and inventive Marvel movie yet and Paul Rudd excels with the right amount of bravado and snarkiness as the pint size super hero.

RUSS

It’s really a comic heist movie with a strong cast that also includes KC native, David Dastmalchian. Plot-wise, you’ve seen it all before, but the impressive visuals and tongue-in-cheek humor prove that good things can come in small packages.

SHAWN

Not true. You haven't seen anything like this before. Because the juxtaposition between the real sized world and the insect world is brilliantly executed and flawlessly delivered. But the movie also features a fun well-written script and fun cast. Better than just about every Marvel except the first "Iron Man" and "Guardians of the Galaxy."

RUSS: 4 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 5 Popcorn Bags

TRAINWRECK(R)

Universal

RUSS

If you’re offended by comic Amy Schumer’s off-color brand of sexually uninhibited humor, then “Trainwreck” is one ride to avoid. Those with a greater tolerance for crudity, however, may find it a scream.

SHAWN

Trainwreck best describes this uneven and mostly unfunny not very romantic comedy. I like Amy Schumer. I really dig her humor. But in "Trainwreck" it all feels too forced as Judd Apatow proves that he is one of the worst directors in the biz as he splatters his moodiness all over Amy Schumer's joy.

RUSS

This R-rated romantic comedy about a promiscuous woman’s love life is extremely edgy, it’s also smart, funny and surprisingly touching…and LeBron James is a revelation. Give that man his own movie!

SHAWN

What? Are you from Cleveland or something? LeBron James was terrible. And his cameos cheapened the movie. But the lack of chemistry between the two leads, awkward shifts in tone and lack of focus were the real problems.

RUSS: 4 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 2 Popcorn Bags

3) MR. HOLMES (PG)

Roadside Attractions

RUSS:

The acting superpower of Ian McKellan helps propel the mystery drama, “Mr. Holmes.” McKellen plays the aging detective Sherlock Holmes who, in 1947, is suffering from bouts of dementia. While this handsome period drama lacks the symmetry of the sharp whodunits, McKellen’s performance transforms “Mr. Holmes” into a touching character study.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: DID NOT SCREEN

4) LILA & EVE (R)

Samuel Goldwyn Films

RUSS:

Jennifer Lopez and Viola Davis add some gravitas to the by-the-numbers revenge thriller, “Lila & Eve,” a big screen Lifetime movie. The plot takes some turns that are downright ridiculous, sapping it of all credibility, but Davis’ strong performance makes it watchable.

RUSS: 2 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: Did not screen

ALSO OPENING THIS WEEK:

-"Ardor." Gael Garcia Bernal stars in an Argentinian western. The cast also includes his "Blindness" co-star, Alice Braga.

-"Testament of Youth." Alicia Vikander ("Ex Machina") and Kit Harington ("Game of Thrones") star in this romantic drama based on Vera Brittain's WWI era memoir.

