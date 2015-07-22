For 3rd time in four months, raw sewage leaks into Kansas River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Raw sewage has been dumped into the Kansas River, not once, not twice, but three times in four months.

It happened in Topeka and all that water flows to Kansas City.

The first leak happened in April. The second leak earlier this month sent 50 million gallons of sewage into the river unnoticed before it underwent a secondary cleaning process. The third spill happened on Tuesday, July 21.

In April, an Olathe city spokesman said that Kansas City is far enough away from the spill that the distance and safety measures will keep the water safe, but that was before the last two spills.

The city of Topeka said the river should still be safe, but is telling residents to avoid getting in the water. The Kansas Department of Health said it will continue to test water samples.