Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you're looking for a quick but yummy snack that is full of nutrients then try these peanut butter banana crackers.

Ingredients:

10 whole-grain crackers

4 tbsp natural peanut butter

1 banana, sliced

1 tbsp chia seeds

Directions:

1. Spread peanut butter on crackers.

2. Sprinkle chia seeds on peanut butter.

3. Place banana slices on top of each cracker.