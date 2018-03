BROOKFIELD, Mo. — A man in Brookfield, Missouri drowned on Wednesday.

According to the online boat and drowning incident reports the tragic event happened around noon at Brookfield City Lake.

The victim was identified as 66-year-old Byron J. Byrd of Brookfield.

The report said Byrd fell into the water and was not able to swim back up to the surface due to physical disabilities.

Brookfield is about 120 miles east of Kansas City.