49ers linebacker Aldon Smith arrested in Northern California

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Police in Northern California have arrested San Francisco 49ers linebacker Aldon Smith for hit and run, drunken driving and vandalism.

Santa Clara Police report Friday that he was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail and remains there on $26,000 bail.

The details of his arrest Thursday were not immediately available.

He was arrested two years ago on drunken driving charges. Smith missed five games in 2013 after that arrest and went into a substance abuse rehabilitation clinic.

Last fall, Smith received a nine-game suspension for what the league called violations of its substance-abuse and personal-conduct policies.

Los Angeles-based Relativity Sports claims Smith as a client on its website. A representative was not immediately available for comment Friday morning.

Josh Bentley, a lawyer who represented Smith previously, also wasn’t immediately available for comment Friday.