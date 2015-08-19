Robbers with machete run when store cashier pulls out sword

Posted 8:25 am, August 19, 2015, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

PITTSBURGH — Two ninja-clad teens armed with a machete and expecting an easy robbery at a Pittsburgh convenience store got quite a shock when a cashier pulled out a sword and started chasing them.

Surveillance video shows the teens entering Perry Market on Friday night. One goes behind the counter with his machete and demands money.

But cashier Jewad Hayih was prepared, pulling out a sword to knock the smaller weapon out of one teen's hand. A customer grabbed the second suspect, but he broke free and both teens ran away.

The suspects remained at large Tuesday.

 