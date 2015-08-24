× Police say victim found inside KC burned home was 61-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police released the name of the man found dead by firefighters, after they put out a fire at a home in the 300 block of Oakley Sunday morning.

The death of William Simmons, 61, is suspicious, police said.

Firefighters responded to a home at about 8 a.m., and shortly thereafter called in bomb and arson and homicide detectives from Kansas City Police.

On Sunday, FOX 4 spoke with a young man who said he knows the man who lives there.

Steve Rojas said he looks up to that man like a grandfather and he was hoping he’s not the one who died. Rojas said the man was his mentor at work, teaching him everything he knows about their jobs as diesel mechanics.

“He always helped me out, every time I had trouble with work, he would help me out as best he could, show me everything I needed to know,” said Rojas.

This is a developing story. Please refresh this page for updates as they become available. On Monday, when they released his name and age, police said they had no other information to provide on the investigation at this time.

