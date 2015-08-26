How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Use #fox4gameface on social media and enter our high school sports photo contest

Posted 1:00 pm, August 26, 2015, by and , Updated at 09:22AM, September 1, 2017

 

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Here we come! FOX 4 is on the move this high school football season, ready to visit your school and follow the action on the field.

We look forward to highlighting the fun and competition of Friday nights! We know you take plenty of pictures while you’re at the game…. and we want your best shots!

Grab your phone or camera and snap those selfies of you in your game face! Show you school spirit and colors!. Take pictures of fans, the team, the cheerleaders or at the concession stand — and then share them with us! We’re looking for pictures from any high school fall sport.  (Football, softball, soccer, cheer, dance, cross-country, etc.)

You can enter our contest beginning Aug. 21 through  Oct. 27. by uploading your picture on Twitter or Instagram and including the #fox4gameface hashtag, or by sending your pictures through the fox4kc mobile app available for Android and iPhone and using the #fox4gameface hashtag. (Follow instructions!) Or upload them to the photo gallery below!

Every week, we’ll choose a winning picture and reward the winner with a $50 gift card from HyVee.

(To be eligible for the $50 gift card, make sure the photo is entered under the name of someone 18 years or older. Proof of age is required to collect the prize!) You may enter as many times as you like but you can only win once!

Click here for complete rules.

Don’t forget to turn to FOX 4 on Friday nights for our:

Below are some of the pictures we received in previous years. We’ll add more as you send them in the 2017-2018 season. Help us add to our high school fan photo album!

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline
Submit your photo

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

4 comments