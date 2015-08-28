Park Hill School District closes pool after several swimmers report flu-like symptoms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Park Hill School District decided Wednesday to close the district's pool after several students have reported illnesses.

Officials say they decided to close the pool, which is located at the district aquatic center, after several swimmers on the high schools' swim teams reported flu-like symptoms.

"A lot of stomach distress. we told people if they're seeing any nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, anything like that that they need to stay out of the pool for two weeks​," said Nicole Kirby with the Park Hill School District.

It is not clear what caused the swimming sickness, but Park Hill officials said in a statement they have taken several precautions:

We closed the pool Wednesday night and treated it with extra chemicals.

We contacted the health department to come test our pool. They tell us it is now safe for swimming.

We told swimmers who experienced any symptoms, such as diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and upset stomach, to stay out of the pool for two weeks after their symptoms stop, as recommended by the health department.

"'Crypto' is something to find in swimming pools so we wanted to take precautions in case that might be it," said Kirby.

Cryptosporidium is a water-born illness that causes diarrhea. It's spread through fecal matter. Anybody can get it. The school received flu-like symptoms that could lead to something worse like 'Crypto.'

Although the district is not sure what illnesses the students have or where they contracted their illnesses, the district said they want to be safe and prevent anything from spreading.

Kirby says there were no confirmed cases of Crypto. The school wanted to close the pool as a precaution. It is now back open.